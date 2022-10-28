Kaley Cuoco shows off her baby bump in a crop top after her pregnancy announcement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Just weeks after dropping her big pregnancy announcement, Kaley Cuoco shared a photo update on her growing baby bump.

The 36-year-old actress wore a crop top to show off her bare baby bump. She also wore a cardigan over her crop top.

Rather than caption the photo, Cuoco merely placed a cute graphic of a little white bunny on it. Additionally, she made the photo black-and-white to give it a mellow tone.

Cuoco rested on the couch for the photo, looking slightly off to the side of the frame. She wore her dirty blonde hair loose, with her bangs lying horizontally across her forehead.

A slight smile played on her lips as she reclined on the couch with one hand grazing her bump.

Since her pregnancy announcement, Cuoco has hardly been able to contain her excitement and has shown off her baby bump several times.

Cuoco’s baby bump update comes just weeks after she admitted that she has struggled a bit in her pregnancy.

She revealed that she filmed one of her movies while pregnant and felt “horribly sick” on set. However, this photo assures her followers that her pregnancy appears to be going smoothly now.

Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Cuoco officially announced her pregnancy on October 11, 2022, with her partner, Tom Pelphrey. She announced it via Instagram with a series of heartwarming photos.

The post doubled as a pregnancy announcement, and a gender reveal, confirming they were having a baby girl. Cuoco and Pelphrey learned the gender by cutting into a cake with a telling pink frosting inside of it.

She also shared several photos of her looking ecstatic with her positive pregnancy test.

Cuoco revealed in the caption that the baby is expected in 2023 and also indicated that she and Pelphrey were “over the moon” about the news.

Kaley Cuoco founded Yes, Norman Productions

In addition to expecting a new baby, Cuoco is also balancing her illustrious career in the film industry.

She first starred in a lead role in the ABC sitcom 8 Simple Rules before landing her breakthrough role as Penny in The Big Bang Theory.

However, she has recently started delving into the production side of film, too. She both starred in and produced her critically acclaimed TV series, The Flight Attendant.

The Flight Attendant was one of the products of Yes, Norman Productions, a production company that Cuoco founded. The studio also produced the animated TV series, Harley Quinn.

Cuoco has continued to expand Yes, Norman Productions and recently nabbed the film rights to Katie Russell Newland’s book, A Season with Mom.

In addition to her production company, she has also continued acting and recently starred in Meet Cute, which premiered on September 21, 2022.