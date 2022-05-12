Kaley Cuoco flaunts tight gym body in spandex

Kaley Cuoco smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Kaley Cuoco is showing off her killer workout body after a morning of hardcore kick-boxing. The sitcom star, 36, is looking fighting fit as she teeters towards 40, with her latest showoff coming via her Instagram stories.

Posting ahead of the weekend, The Big Bang Theory alum posted footage of herself working up a sweat, then posing with her trainer as she flaunted the results of her regular training sessions.

Kaley Cuoco looks amazing after boxing workout

Yoga fan Kaley ditched the downward dogs as she punched it all out, then returned for a smile shot as she rocked skintight black spandex leggings, plus a tie-dye tank in splashed red, yellow, and baby pink.

Highlighting her toned arms and shoulders, The Flight Attendant star sent out a big grin as she wore her blonde locks swept into a bun, also going makeup-free. She posed with actress Monette Moio and SAG-AFTRA specialist Josh Fried. The actress reposted from Josh’s Instagram, where a caption read:

“We kicked [peach emoji] today.”

Kaley might not make workout headlines on a Khloe Kardashian level, but the blonde is one to watch on the fitness front.

Kaley Cuoco poses in a group workout photo. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley has outlined her gym regimen, and it’s hardcore stuff. Speaking to Shape, the California native revealed:

“Doing yoga five times a week has transformed my body. I love being toned and having muscle; it’s so sexy and beautiful. And I owe it 100 percent to yoga. I go to a place called CorePower Yoga. One morning I’ll take the Hot Power Fusion class, which is an amazing calorie burner. Or I’ll take a Yoga Sculpt class, where we wear three-pound weights during yoga moves. The sculpt classes include 20 seconds of mountain climbing or jumping jacks between the poses, so I get cardio, too.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kaley Cuoco has a $35 post-workout secret

Kaley mainly works out with trainer Ryan Sorensen, who regularly drops by her $12 million Hidden Hills mansion. Earlier this month, she made headlines for a power rope workout from an outdoor gravel area – Kaley also has an indoor gym setting inside her garage.

After workouts, Kaley swears by the $35 Rollga Roll Foamer, telling NY Mag, “It has completely changed my life. It has these big divots, so I can wiggle around on my side or back or legs and get the spots that are extra tender. I work out and ride horses a lot; my legs get extremely sore from horseback riding, so I basically don’t go a day without using the Rollga.”