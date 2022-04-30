Kaley Cuoco flaunts stunning gym body in skintight spandex

Kaley Cuoco close up. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco has been working up a sweat and flaunting her killer gym body. The 36-year-old sitcom star was all cardio and weights as she busted out moves from her $12 million Hidden Hills home last week, also posting the whole thing to her Instagram Stories.

Kaley trains with trainer Ryan Sorensen. The blonde basically worked every muscle in her body, enjoying an outdoor workout plus one from the gym inside her home garage.

Kaley Cuoco power boxes in home workout

Steering clear of fancy equipment, The Flight Attendant star burned her calories the old-fashioned way in one part of the video, here throwing a giant weighted ball up against the outside walls of her luxurious home.

Kaley also worked on her strength as she was seen doing slow dumbbell reps in her black leggings and lightweight gym tank.

Switching things up while boxing in chunky boxing gloves, Kaley punched the air while balancing on a workout bench, here throwing in her sense of humor as she wrote: “#roleplay.”

“Last but not least – getting better,” she added with a muscle emoji.

Kaley is known for keeping her workouts varied also for morning yoga sessions.

“Doing yoga five times a week has transformed my body. I love being toned and having muscle; it’s so sexy and beautiful. And I owe it 100 percent to yoga. I go to a place called CorePower Yoga,” she told Shape, adding: “One morning I’ll take the Hot Power Fusion class, which is an amazing calorie burner. Or I’ll take a Yoga Sculpt class, where we wear three-pound weights during yoga moves. The sculpt classes include 20 seconds of mountain climbing or jumping jacks between the poses, so I get cardio, too.”

Kaley Cuoco loves cheat food days

Kaley has also been joined by sister Briana Cuoco for joint pandemic workouts, this when the siblings were in quarantine together with Kaley’s now-ex-husband Karl Cook. As to nutrition, the In-N-Out lover knows her cheat foods. “I have to have a cheat day. I know when I’m being good all week long that come Sunday, I’m going to lie by the pool, have a drink, and eat some pizza,” she told Shape.

Cuoco is now in the news for the recent Season 2 premiere of The Flight Attendant, a thriller series released in November 2020. She both stars in the series and acts as executive producer via her Yes, Norman Productions company.