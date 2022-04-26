Kaley Cuoco flaunts massive cupping marks while topless

Kaley Cuoco smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/CarrieNelson

Kaley Cuoco is showing her massive and rather painful-looking cupping marks while topless. The Big Bang Theory alum has made headlines in the past for confirming she’s a fan of the alternative wellness practice, and this photo showed she hasn’t abandoned it.

Kaley updated her Instagram stories this week with a black-and-white photo.

Kaley Cuoco goes topless to show cupping marks

The HBO Max star, currently in the news for promoting Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, posed with her back to the camera and showed off both her statement back butterfly tattoo plus the raw red marks all over her back.

Kaley was photographed seated and with a white sheet covering her front, offering a full view of the cupping marks as she wore her hair tied back into a bun. “SELF CARE” appeared in pink writing towards the bottom of the image, with the bubbly blonde also writing: “Thank you Flory.”

Kaley had made 2019 headlines for showing she was in agony while undergoing cupping. The practice is also adored by celebrities, including GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, plus fellow sitcom star Jennifer Aniston.

There’s also a 2016 selfie from Kaley, showing she was ahead of the cupping trend.

Cupping is an ancient form of alternative healing medicine involving a therapist placing cups on the skin for a short period of time – the process involves using suction to pull on the skin and draw blood to the affected area. Six years ago, Kaley updated her Instagram with a selfie proudly showing off her marks, writing: “I jumped on the cupping bandwagon and I liked it.”

Kaley Cuoco shares her fitness routine

Kaley’s wellness goes beyond having someone sticking suction cups on her back, though. The yoga lover has opened up on what she finds works for her, telling Shape:

“Doing yoga five times a week has transformed my body. I love being toned and having muscle; it’s so sexy and beautiful. And I owe it 100 percent to yoga. I go to a place called CorePower Yoga.”

The ex to Karl Cook added: “One morning, I’ll take the Hot Power Fusion class, which is an amazing calorie burner. Or I’ll take a Yoga Sculpt class, where we wear three-pound weights during yoga moves. The sculpt classes include 20 seconds of mountain climbing or jumping jacks between the poses, so I get cardio, too.”