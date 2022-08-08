Kaley Cuoco enjoys Subway sandwich in plunging minidress

Kaley Cuoco smiling at the 58th Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kaley Cuoco looked like she was in heaven as she enjoyed a Subway sandwich over the weekend.

The 36-year-old sitcom star yesterday proved that being an A-Lister hasn’t ruined her penchant for affordable fast food. Kaley shared a quick story on her Instagram as she enjoyed her meal, delivered by trusty assistant Emma Ross.

Posing by a window and with her eyes closed and her head thrown back, The Big Bang Theory actress sent out a vibe of pure bliss as she held half of a footlong Subway sandwich, showing off her curves and fit figure in a thigh-skimming and plunging minidress in black, the blonde made it a body showoff as well as a food one.

Fans saw one half of the sandwich being held, the other half by the window ledge next to Kaley and still in its packaging.

The ex to Karl Cook also added in a digital photo of a Subway sandwich, writing: “YAAZ.”

“Couldn’t be happier with my choice @emmamadelineross,” she added.

Kaley Cuoco with a Subway sandwich. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Before her story, Kaley had shared a shot of Emma inside a Subway, grabbing the order for her.

Kaley Cuoco and assistant have had their food issues

Fans may well remember “mushroom gate” in 2020. Assistant Emma had fashioned an on-set lunch for Kaley, accidentally adding mushrooms to the usual salmon Kaley requests. Kaley hates mushrooms.

“Because I am extremely nice to the people that I work with, I told Emma, my trusty assistant, ‘Take the day off. You work from the hotel or get what you need done… Just order me my normal lunch. Emma orders me a lunch every day, I eat the same thing every day…But what do I hate the most?” Kaley said.

“Anyone that knows me knows that I hate mushrooms. If I see one, I’ll really lose my appetite,” she continued. The outcome was most of Kaley’s lunch winding up in the trash, with fans slamming the actress for allegedly mistreating Emma. Kaley apologized.

Kaley Cuoco apologizes over ‘mushroom gate’

Swiftly attempting to calm the storm down, Kaley stated: “I’ve been told recently by the public and by my trusty assistant that the fans are angry at me for outing my trusty assistant for serving me mushrooms last week at my lunch.”

She added, “I was very disappointed in the mushroom arrival, but that does not show my feelings on my wonderful assistant.”

Subway is currently fronted by Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.