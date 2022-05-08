Kaley Cuoco enjoys bath in high heels with alcohol

Kaley Cuoco close up. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is proving she’s 100% fun and down for two bottles of liquor at a time. The sitcom star, 36, recently decided to remind her 7 million+ Instagram followers of a moment back in the day, one seeing her looking a little worse for wear, but likely having the time of her life.

Posting to her stories, the blonde shared a photo deemed “iconic” by actress Monette Moio, with Kaley seen plonked inside a bath and brandishing two bottles of alcoholic beverage while in a high heels look.

Kaley Cuoco shows off possibly drunk bath photo

Kaley, who plays a bit of a drunk on HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, was showing a real-life, but likely joking, version as she kicked back in a white tub and amid black marbled walls.

The Big Bang Theory alum wore a black jumpsuit highlighting her trim frame, pairing the one-piece with matching stiletto heels.

The unusual shot, which did see Kaley in a tub of water, came complete with the ex to Karl Cook swigging from a bottle, holding another, and posing with mascara all smeared around her eyes.

“Also this ICONIC photo @kaleycuoco,” the star’s pal had written.

Kaley Cuoco posing in a bath with drinks bottles. Pic credit; @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley, who leads a super healthy lifestyle and recently impressed fans by rope training from her $12 million mansion, has switched from comedy to thriller via The Flight Attendant, fresh from its Season 2 premiere.

Kaley Cuoco promises ‘bigger’ Season 2 of TFA

“This season is 100 times bigger than what we did in season one. It’s funny, we did a lot of behind the scenes this year, and so, each episode, you’re going to get 10-minute videos when it’s done about behind-the-scenes and interviews of how we did stuff,” she told Digital Spy ahead of the season release, adding:

“I’ve been watching them, because I’ve been approving these videos, and it made me excited to show the world, because it shows all the hard work and the stuff we did with the multiple Cassies, and the stages, and the gorgeous production design.”

The Flight Attendant also stars close friend Zosia Mamet, with whom Kaley recently got a twinning tattoo. The series further features Kaley’s 33-year-old sister Briana Cuoco. Of the first season’s success, the actress added: “I could not believe the love that I was receiving, that the show was receiving, and my cast – which made it even scarier to do a season 2. So I was terrified. And now I’m terrified again for season 2 to come out.”