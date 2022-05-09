Kaley Cuoco delights in plunging poolside look

Kaley Cuoco smiles with a dog. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is stunning in a plunging and fairytale-like dress while poolside at her $12 million Hidden Hills mansion. The sitcom star, fresh from new boyfriend news as she moves on from ex-husband Karl Cook, looked a picture in a pre-weekend Instagram share, one seeing her all dolled up and in a designer look.

Posting amid headlines she’s making for seemingly announcing a new romance with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, the 36-year-old wowed her army of Instagram followers in a white Zuhair Murad dress, also showing off her swanky digs.

Kaley Cuoco stuns poolside in plunging white dress

Opening with a big grin and in sunlight while by her impeccable outdoor pool, Kaley sent out positive energy and cleavage in her strapless gown, then returning for a full-length view.

The delicate dress afforded bridal vibes, coming with puff, off-the-shoulder sleeves, a paneled cinched waist, plus a long flowing skirt section with partially sheer fabrics.

Showing off her bangs and her tiny waistline, Kaley also flaunted a gorgeous long braid for a rear view shot, with the gallery offering a total of four images.

Tagging stylist Brad Goreski and her glam team, Cuoco wrote: “happy girl💫 a special evening wearing a special dress @zuhairmuradofficial @manoloblahnik : happy glam @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @hairbymarilee @jamiemakeup @lubastailoring (love you John ♥️).”

The photos come as fans enjoy Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, a 2020-commenced series taking Kaley away from comedy and into the thriller realm. She serves as both a starring face on the show plus executive producer.

Kaley Cuoco opens up on new season of The Flight Attendant

“This season is 100 times bigger than what we did in season one. It’s funny, we did a lot of behind the scenes this year, and so, each episode, you’re going to get 10-minute videos when it’s done about behind-the-scenes and interviews of how we did stuff,” she told Digital Spy.

“I’ve been watching them, because I’ve been approving these videos, and it made me excited to show the world, because it shows all the hard work and the stuff we did with the multiple Cassies, and the stages, and the gorgeous production design,” Kaley added of her hot mess flight attendant character Cassie.

Kaley is also busy showing off her BFF relationship with costar Zosia Mamet. The two recently got matching tattoos to honor their bond amid co-starring on The Flight Attendant.

The Flight Attendant is currently airing on HBO Max.