Kaley Cuoco celebrates ‘Hump day’ in skintight spandex

Kaley Cuoco is marking “Hump day” with a power workout while in tight spandex. The sitcom star, known for her home sweat sessions, was back at it this week, posting footage of her workout to her Instagram stories and definitely keeping it varied.

Kaley trains with Ryan Sorensen, who comes right to her door at her $12 million Hidden Hills home. With a home garage gym setup, though, it isn’t too fancy.

Kaley Cuoco shows off ‘Hump day’ workout

Kaley’s videos showed her burning major calories as she also upped her strength. The Big Bang Theory alum was filmed with her garage door open, affording a pretty regular setting as she huffed and puffed, including everything from lugging around a giant ball to slow dumbbell reps.

The HBO Max star also took it indoors, where she impressively jumped rope, upping her heart rate. Here, fans saw their favorite blonde in tight black leggings and a light striped workout tank as she flaunted her toned arms and went makeup-free.

Kaley is also no newb to jumping rope, having made headlines earlier in the pandemic for doing it for 100 seconds straight, although she did wind up mask-shamed as she used a hotel facility for her workout.

“Hello hump day,” she captioned the energetic video.

Kaley Cuoco’s mask-shaming drama

2020 marked Kaley’s big jump-rope show-off and the subsequent headlines she made for defending her decision to wear a mask indoors.

“Jump it out,” she’d captioned her video adding, “My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine! All you need is 20 mins, a jump rope, and good music!”

Users then lashed out over the mask situation, with Kaley quickly returned to Instagram to fire back.

“For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was,” she wrote. “I’m protecting myself and everyone around me. That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing.”

Kaley has also been joined in home pandemic workouts by her sister Bri Cuoco. The two recently made joint headlines for hitting up the red carpet for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, a series seeing Kaley ditch comedy for all things thriller.

“Where do I begin?! We finally got to celebrate @flightattendantonmax last night, and to say I’m proud of everyone is an understatement! Thank you glam as always!” Cuoco captioned her premiere photo.

Kaley is followed by 7.2 million on Instagram.