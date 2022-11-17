Kaley Cuoco arrives at The Flight Attendant Season 2 Premiere Screening in April 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kaley Cuoco looked glowing and happy as she showed off her growing baby bump this week.

The Flight Attendant actress wore a black t-shirt dress which showed off her petite frame, as she took a mirror selfie to share with her 7.6 million followers.

The 36-year-old paired her casual look with black ankle socks and a pair of blue and green tie-dye Crocs.

Her hair was loose and flowing, with long bangs covering her eyes.

She appeared to be makeup free and embracing a fresh, natural look.

Kaley and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, announced they were having a baby girl last month after dating for just a few months.

Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley surprises her fans with baby news

Kaley surprised her followers when she announced her baby news with Tom Pelphrey. The pair met in April this year, with Kaley writing a very emotional post on Tom’s birthday in July, expressing her love for him.

The pair announced they were pregnant on October 11.

Kaley filed for divorce from her ex-husband Karl Cook in September 2021 after they had been together for five years and married for three.

They shared a statement with People explaining their split. The couple said, “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

However, fans were still surprised when Kaley moved on to a new love, and now a baby, so quickly.

Kaley Cuoco sparkles for Meet Cute premiere

Kaley recently starred alongside Pete Davidson in a rom-com called Meet Cute that premiered on Peacock TV in September.

The movie sees Kaley find a time machine in a nail salon as she visits the past to alter parts of a date she had with Davidson the night before.

The cast attended the film premiere in New York, with Kaley showing off her sparkly look.

She wore a plunging silver sequin blazer dress by Dolce & Gabbana that showed off her curves with a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels.

She posted photos with the cast on the night on Instagram, saying, “Meet Cute’ premier! 💫 stream on @peacocktv today! Thank you New York glam.”