Kaley Cuoco barefaced for baby bump show-off

Kaley Cuoco was stunning with a bara face and a baby bump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kaley Cuoco rocked no makeup with her beautiful baby bump a few days after she celebrated her birthday.

She is beautiful with and without makeup, and her features are stunning.

Kaley’s hair was up in a high bun with just a few strands hanging free.

The 37-year-old actress accessorized with a little necklace that included a small silver pendant and a ring.

Kaley rocked a gray long-sleeved shirt that paired gorgeously with her baby bump.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Big Bang Theory star sported comfy black sweatpants. She completed the outfit with black flip-flops and opted for both casual and cute.

Pic credit: RMBI/BACKGRID

Kaley Cuoco promotes her latest movie, Meet Cute

Kaley Cuoco posted an incredible series of photos as she attended the premiere of her latest movie, Meet Cute, which is available to stream on Peacock. Kaley starred in Meet Cute alongside Pete Davidson.

Meet Cute is a charming romantic comedy in which Kaley’s character harnesses a time machine to create the perfect love story with Pete’s character.

She was so excited to attend the premiere and celebrate the movie launch.

The star looked glamorous and fashionable as she attended the event. She wore a sparkling dress with a plunging neckline and long sleeves that cropped at her thighs.

Pete also looked great as he rocked a white hoodie and green sweatpants.

Kaley Cuoco is radiant on the Jimmy Fallon show

Kaley appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and she looked absolutely brilliant as she did so. She stunned in a sparkling suit jacket over a white button-up and a black bow tie.

She paired this with black suit pants and black heels with a sparkling strap to hold them in place. Her long blonde hair cascaded over her shoulders, and her makeup was lovely with dark eyeliner, long lashes, and rosy cheeks.

Kaley included in her caption, “Always the best funniest time on @fallontonight ! Don’t miss it tonight! We also play a ridiculous game of 3D Pictionary which I legit sucked at!”

The two seemed to be enjoying their time together and playing the game, with plenty of smiles and laughter to go around.

The post earned over 180,000 likes and over 700 comments.