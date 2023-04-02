Kaley Cuoco announces birth of her baby girl with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco announced that she had welcomed her first child with Tom Pelphrey with a series of intimate photos.

She shared the details of the birth and revealed that her daughter was born on Thursday this week.

In the first photo, Kaley shared a snap of her daughter with her eyes closed. In a black and white photo, her newborn posed with her mouth open.

She shared selfies with her daughter and photos of Tom with the adorable baby, and he appeared happy to become a father.

Kaley shared the photos on her Instagram account and revealed her daughter’s name in the caption.

“💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓,” she wrote in the caption, continuing:

“Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗.”

Tom also shared photos of Matilda on his IG with sweet words for the mother of his child.

The 37-year-old and the Ozark star, 40, announced they were expecting their first child together on social media in October.

During her pregnancy, the actress stayed busy with work and was seen sporting a baby bump on a television set.

Kaley Cuoco has finished filming Based on a True Story

Kaley will join Jason Bateman in the upcoming comedy thriller series, Based on a True Story.

Last month, Kaley revealed that the series is in post-production with a series of photos.

In the caption, she thanked the team behind the series and described the series as crazy, extremely funny, and kinda true.

“Get ready, 🔪 hope you love it 🩸 ok time to have a baby now lol 😆,” she added to the caption.

In the series, Kaley Cuoco joined the main cast and will portray Ava Bartlett, who is a realtor.

Kaley Cuoco stars in the Priceline campaign

Kaley told her Instagram followers they could “go to your happy price” with Priceline in a promo.

In the ad, she told her co-workers about Priceline deals and asked where they would go.

Priceline.com is an online travel agency that offers deals on airline tickets, cruises, car rentals, and hotel stays.

The stunning actress has been starring in advertisement campaigns for Priceline since 2013 and is estimated to rake in $2 million per year from the deal.