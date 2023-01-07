Kaley Cuoco is kicking off the new year in a bikini with Tom Pelphrey. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Many celebrities leave their colder homes to enjoy tropical and warmer vacation spots over the New Year holiday celebrations, and Kaley Cuoco is one of them.

She and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, enjoyed some fun among the palms for a bit of a break in the winter blues as they anxiously awaited the arrival of their baby girl.

The two aren’t shy at all when it comes to showing their love for each other on social media, and this vacation was no exception.

Kaley took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to share a quick selfie that Tom snapped of the two of them as they enjoyed a sunny soak.

They both donned sunglasses and closed-mouth smiles for the pictures, but Kaley added some extra layers of sun protection and accessories to her look.

Sticking to a simple and classy black bikini, The Flight Attendant actress also wore a dainty necklace and a couple of similar bracelets and finished the look off with a sunhat complete with a blue ribbon.

Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

Although her growing baby bump continues to take over her pictures, it’s clear that Kaley is still staying fit as her pregnancy progresses.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey kick off a tropical new year

Along with her share from the water, Kaley posted a few additional photos from her sunny getaway with Tom.

Though the couple has been rather tight-lipped about their vacation destination, the two appear to be soaking up as much sun as they can in the photos Kaley shared.

The two actors are seen in a variety of swimwear and relaxing clothes as they enjoy their trip, seemingly with their own private pool.

After all, it’s important for the two to get some downtime from work and life before the baby arrives, but they don’t seem to be worried – they’re simply enjoying every moment together.

Kaley Cuoco’s workout routine

Kaley tends to stay fit in quite a few ways, as she’s an avid yoga lover and horseback rider, but she also spends time working out with her personal trainer. Fortunately, her trainer took to Instagram to share some shots of the actress working out, proving her dedication to fitness.

In the clips, Kaley completes a variety of workouts, including running a treadmill, squatting with a medicine ball, kettlebell swings, jump rope, and more.

The last clip shows Kaley using a vertical climbing machine designed to mimic the real and natural motions of climbing in a protected environment. Plus, the machine provides an intense full-body workout for any fitness lover.

Although her workout routines have likely been altered to her pregnancy now, it’s clear that Kaley’s fit physique isn’t going anywhere.