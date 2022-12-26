Kaley Cuoco showed off her gorgeous baby bump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Kaley Cuoco brought an extra dose of holiday cheer this year, sharing beautiful maternity photos with her boo, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey.

The 37-year-old Hollywood actress posed in a bohemian ensemble, including a floral skirt and camel-colored sweater that gave a subtle peek at her bare skin in between.

She made a puckered face at the camera as Tom knelt down in a gray sweater with black pants to plant a kiss on her growing bump.

Other photos in the carousel showed Tom holding Kaley’s belly from behind, both parents-to-be laughing through the shoot.

The couple first met at the premiere for Part II of the final season of Ozark in April of this year, and by May, their relationship was full-blown.

The lovebirds are now expecting a baby girl, due to arrive right around the one-year mark of their meeting.

She thanked the photographer in the caption, adding a string of sweet emojis, “🌱 🦄 🎀 🎄.”

Kaley Cuoco shared heartwarming pregnancy announcement with Tom

Kaley was bursting with happiness in October when she announced on social media that she and Tom were expecting a little girl.

The five-foot-six beauty shared a string of touching photos highlighting some of the couple’s most intimate moments throughout their pregnancy so far.

They could be seen enjoying a cate-cutting gender reveal, modeling adorable onesies, and drinking from matching ‘mama bear’ and ‘papa bear’ mugs.

Still, arguably the most moving photos were those showing them with the positive pregnancy tests.

She captioned the share, “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Kaley Cuoco posed as Smirnoff’s Chief Summer Officer for paid partnership

Before she was pregnant, Kaley was a proud partner of Smirnoff, and her Instagram Page reflected their partnership through several steamy photo shoots.

Not to say she still doesn’t appreciate the products, but the Flight Attendant star won’t be indulging anytime soon.

In the most recent campaign, Kaley posed as Smirnoff’s Chief Summer Officer, sitting poolside behind a desk with her bare legs unveiled.

She slapped her laptop closed before grabbing a can of Smirnoff Red, White & Berry and transforming her desk into a tropical luau.

Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

With a new baby on the way, 2023 looks bright for Kaley, an incredible shift from her perspective earlier this year just before starting her relationship with Tom.

During an interview with Glamour magazine in April 2022, she said, “I’ve been very open [on social media] that I’ve struggled this last year. And because I am so capable and strong, I wanted people to see, it’s not all magic and it’s not all easy. I struggle with what I want, what I think I’m supposed to have. Being fearful, being scared of what the future holds. It’s the pressure of family, of kids, of: Can I have all these things? Do I want those things?”

The answer now is pretty clear, Yes, Kaley. You can!