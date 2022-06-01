Kaley Cuoco and sister in bikinis for weekend sunbathe

Kaley Cuoco, Bri Cuoco, and a friend close up. Pic credit: @bricuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco and sister Briana Cuoco clearly had a good time chilling over Memorial Day weekend. The 36-year-old sitcom star and her 33-year-old sibling spent quality time together at Kaley’s $12 million Hidden Hills home yesterday, and they made the most of the weekend sunshine.

Kaley updated a quick story for her 7 million Instagram followers to show the sibling hangout, one seeing The Flight Attendant costars enjoying each other’s company off-set.

Kaley Cuoco stuns in bikini with little sister

In a low-key shot, Kaley pouted for the camera while in a plunging purple bikini showing off her toned figure. The Big Bang Theory alum went fully makeup-free in her ribbed swimwear, also donning a visor and shades as she protected herself from beating rays.

Hanging out under blue skies and backed by trees, the siblings sent out relaxed vibes, with fitness junkie Bri stunning in a low-cut, black bikini, plus a white bucket hat.

“@bricuoco,” Kaley wrote, tagging her sibling.

“Sis,” the blonde added.

Kaley Cuoco and sister Bri in bikinis enjoying the sun. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco

Kaley and Bri are now inseparable as they spend more time working together. In November 2020, Kaley’s The Flight Attendant series was released, with Bri landing herself a recurring role. The LA Cult founder had appeared on a Big Bang episode alongside competing on reality competition series The Voice back in 2013.

Quarantine then brought the two living under the same roof as Bri moved into Kaley’s L.A. home – at the time, Kaley was still married to her second husband, Karl Cook, but they have since separated.

Kaley Cuoco gushes over little sister Briana

In November 2021, Kaley marked her sister’s birthday with a throwback post, writing: “Happy happy birthday to the best sister on planet earth! @bricuoco you are truly a magical human with so much to give. Everyone who knows you , adores you..NOONE makes me laugh harder! You have been there for me through every high and every low and I promise i will do the same for you..I love you to the moon and back again! This is your year.”

Kaley is now enjoying the success of Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, a series taking her from comedy to thriller. The plotline follows her Cassie Bowden character, a hot mess flight attendant who finds herself at the center of a murder mystery after a one-night stand. The series also stars bestie Zosia Mamet and is produced by Kaley’s Yes, Norman Productions company.