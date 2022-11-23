Kaley Cuoco and her growing baby bump spotted out shopping with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco shows off dark eyeliner and dangling earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

There are tons of exciting things going on in Kaley Cuoco‘s life at the moment, including her current pregnancy journey.

Gaining a large fan base from her successful career as an actress, she recently opened up to her followers about the fact that she’s expecting a child.

Kaley is welcoming her child into the world with her long-time boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. They’ve been dating since April of 2022 and appear to be going strong.

The couple was recently spotted spending time running errands in the Los Angeles area together in casual clothing.

Despite the fact that Kaley is currently pregnant, she is also currently serving as the chief summer officer for an alcoholic brand.

The Flight Attendant actress shared a fun post on Instagram to encourage her followers to enjoy delicious beverages from the popular brand when they’re ready for a vacation.

Kaley Cuoco looks great in casual clothes while pregnant

Kaley’s growing baby bump is easier to see these days now that she’s a little further along in her pregnancy. While she was out running errands with Tom, the baby bump was quite obvious in her colorful sweatshirt shirt.

The sweatshirt was covered in swirls of lavender, purple, royal blue, sky blue, white, and gray. It had an image of a stack of money printed on one side of her chest and long sleeves to keep her warm.

Kaley Cuoco takes a stroll through Los Angeles, CA. Pic credit: RMBI / BACKGRID

The actress wore an over-the-chest strap made of a thin piece of leather to hold onto her iPhone.

Kaley Cuoco runs errands with Tom Pelphrey. Pic credit: RMBI / BACKGRID

On her bottom half, she wore a pair of comfy black sweats and pink Nike slides with white soles. She kept her dark brown hair tucked away under a frontward-facing black baseball cap.

Kaley Cuoco is in a paid partnership with Smirnoff

The alcohol brand that Kaley is linked to right now is Smirnoff. She posted a promotional clip to celebrate her partnership on Instagram right before Labor Day weekend.

She added a caption that said, “#ad Cheers from @smirnoff ‘s Chief Summer Officer wishing y’all a Happy Labor Day Weekend! Don’t forget, summer doesn’t have to end now that Labor Day is almost here,” with a winky face emoji and a couple of heart emojis.

Kaley Cuoco represents Smirnoff in an ad. Pic credit: @kaleycuoco/Instagram

In the clip, Kaley swaps outfits from a businesswoman wearing a red blazer to a woman on vacation wearing a white scoop-neck top with a blue lei around her neck.

While she was a businesswoman, she looked bored and disinterested in her tasks. As soon as she entered “vacation mode” with her can of Smirnoff in her hand, she had a bright smile on her face.