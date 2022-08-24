Kaitlynn Carter’s nude swimsuit has fans doing a double take 

Kaitlynn Carter is stunning in a flesh-toned bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

On a recent trip to Glacier National Park, Kaitlynn Carter’s swimwear left some fans confused. The star wore a nude one piece that, on first glance, made Kaitlynn look like she was swimming sans bikini.

The Hills: New Beginnings star was eager to show off her post-baby bod on her Montana vacation. Carter looked fit and happy in the pictures she shared.

In the pictures, Kaitlynn poses in the water with her son in front of a gorgeous mountain view. She accessorized her nude swimsuit with a blue baseball hat for sun protection.

Her baby, who was born in September of last year, was wearing a striped swimsuit for the family outing. Kaitlynn tagged her boyfriend Kristopher Brock in the photo. His older son, from a previous relationship, was also along on the vacation.

Fellow The Hills: New Beginnings star Ashley Wahler showed her support for her co-star in the ‘comments. She commented, “stunning” beneath the post.

Earlier this year, Kaitlynn opened up about the criticism she’s received since becoming a mother. She took to Instagram to discuss the challenges she’s faced as a new mom.

Kaitlyn Carter opens up about post-baby expectations

The star shared that she’d been criticized for the way she dresses as a mother. Carter said, “You’re expected to dress one way pre-children and another way post. One of my greatest fears in becoming a mother was that I’d lose who I was before.”

The reality star went on to share that she won’t be changing her style for anyone. In the photo, Kaitlynn wore a plunging black and white romper.

She shared that buying the jumpsuit had been a special experience as she hadn’t been shopping since before her child was born.

Kaitlynn Carter was married to Brody Jenner

Katilynn was previously married to The Hills star Brody Jenner. The couple got married in 2018 but broke up only one year later. Kaitlynn famously and temporarily moved on with Miley Cyrus, making quite a few headlines about their PDA while aboard a yacht.

The pair stayed in touch and starred in the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings together. In 2020, Kaitlynn told People magazine that she and Brody had remained friendly.

She told the magazine, “You know, Brody and I were together for so long and honestly, I don’t have one ex that I’m not friends with or that I don’t have a cordial relationship with.” Unfortunately, the reboot of The Hills was canceled after just two seasons on MTV.