Kaitlynn Carter hits the beach in a nude bikini for baby bump show off

Kaitlynn Carter showed off her baby bump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kaitlynn Carter reminisced on her first babymoon back in 2021, sharing a super-steamy snap of her beautiful baby bump in a nude bikini.

The 34-year-old fashion blogger is currently pregnant with her second child, just one year after giving birth to her son Rowan, who she shares with boyfriend Kristopher Brock.

Kaitlynn looked gorgeous at 19 weeks pregnant in Todos Santos and Cabo, with one of the photos showing her relaxing on the beach in a revealing crochet bikini.

Other snaps in the carousel showed off the couple’s sweet getaway digs and, of course, delicious food and beach moments.

One of the highlights was a stunning capture of Kaitlynn’s silhouette at sunset, her womanly curves accentuated by the dimming light.

She tagged Auberge Resorts and asked followers to guess the location of their next babymoon in the caption, adding, “I wasn’t sure we’d be lucky enough to fit a babymoon in this time around, but lately I’ve been feeling like I’d really cherish some time away in advance of our rapidly approaching two-under-two era 😅🥰.”

Kaitlynn Carter shared “special weekend” for TravisMathew Women’s partnership

Kaitlynn took her superior fashion sense an hour outside Los Angeles to Ojai Valley Inn earlier this week for some much-needed r+r with her “favorite friends.”

The ravishing New Hampshire native joined forces with the quality apparel brand TravisMathew Women’s to offer her 922K followers the chance at a getaway and shopping spree.

Kaitlynn shared a speedy Instagram Reel highlighting all that Ojai Valley Inn has to offer while modeling the comfort-first garments by TravisMathew.

Of course, she gave her fans information on how to enter the contest in the caption.

Now, if you want to see what Kaitlynn’s packing process looks like, stay tuned for a steamy try-on video!

Kaitlynn Carter tried on several outfits in preparation for getaway trip

Kaitlynn delighted her followers with a captivating try-on reel, showing off her growing bump in several chic outfits by TravisMathew.

The Hills: Ne Beginnings alum moved and grooved as she tried on everything from cowboy hats and workout clothes to puffer coats and lounge pants.

While some outfits included denim and others spandex, they all had one big thing in common: total comfort.

During an interview with Frank Body, Kaitlynn opened up about even more intimate aspects of her life, including her real feelings about travel.

She said, “I only truly feel grounded when I am home, well rested and well fed. But on the road, I try to eat as healthy as possible an stay in touch with my family back at home. Those are the things that help me feel as grounded as possible, whilst living a busy and mobile lifestyle.”