Kaitlyn Dever poses at the 25th Annual Critici’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kaitlyn Dever looks stunning in her new red carpet look.

She wore this look to the Ticket To Paradise premiere in L.A. and did not disappoint.

She portrays George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ daughter Lily Cotton in the film.

She wore a long, sequined skirt with a matching halter crop top, showing off her amazing physique.

The Dopesick actress paired the look with silver heels, a natural makeup look, and put her hair in an up do.

Known for her acting, Kaitlyn has also shown that she is a fashionista.

Kaitlyn Dever stuns in an all-glittery look. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Backgrid

Kaitlyn Dever’s red-carpet look

This isn’t the first amazing red carpet look that Kaitlyn has given. Recently, she rocked an all-black look at the 2022 HCA TV Awards.

At the event, she won a Supporting Actress award for her work in Dopesick. The last time she won an HCA award was for her role in the popular film Booksmart back in 2020.

Kaitlyn shared a few photos of her outfit with her fans, as well as a picture of her new award.

For the show, she wore a one-shoulder black lace dress with a large cutout over her chest.

The maxi dress was sheer, revealing her black short shorts underneath and her toned legs.

Kaitlyn complemented the look with a bright red lip, black heels, and wore her hair down.

Dopesick ended up winning four awards in total at this year’s HCA TV Awards. The show’s second season comes in 2023.

Kaitlyn Dever’s acting career

From sitcoms to musical theatre, Kaitlyn has dabbled in many acting styles. And she is not finished yet.

The actress has opened up about wanting to challenge herself and see what she can do.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she shared, “I want to be all over the place. I want to do something that I haven’t done before. I want to do things that are a little scary and definitely nerve-racking. I think that those are the projects that you really grow from.”

“I think that it’s mainly just that I want to do something that was different from the last thing I did,” she continued. “But even more recently, I really do want to be a part of projects that move the needle forward in some way.”

Kaitlyn’s newest project Rosaline is now available on Hulu. Her next project is called No One Will Save You and will release in 2023.