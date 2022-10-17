Kaia Gerber at the 27th Annual LA Art Show Opening Night Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kaia Gerber looked flawless in a sheer Alaïa ensemble at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2nd Annual Gala in Los Angeles.

In a photo where she could arguably pass for her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, Kaia posed in a floor-length mauve skirt and black body suit that showed off her toned figure.

The ensemble’s full coverage and sheer material were perfectly combined for a look of elegance and sexiness.

Designed by Pieter Miulier, the longsleeved turtleneck bodysuit hugged her body, emphasizing her waist and hips.

Thumb holes on the sleeves gave the dress an edgy and youthful vibe, while still fitting the model’s personal style.

At the waist, the gown flared into a ruched mermaid-style skirt that gathered above the knees. Its sheer texture complemented the top, giving off the illusion of a single piece.

Kaia Gerber attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in a bodysuit and mermaid skirt. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kaia Gerber rocked this Pieter Miulier design

The American Horror Story actress brought Pieter’s ensemble to life after it debuted as part of his Spring 2023 collection.

Pieter’s ready-to-wear collection features various examples of sheer bodysuits accented by ruched and draped materials.

He aimed to design pieces that seemed to be put together spontaneously, which he explained to Vogue when he revealed his collection back in July.

Pic credit: @kaiagerber/Instagram

“The idea was that it’s like a scarf. It’s part of Tunisian traditional dressing—they do it in cotton—and Azzedine [Alaïa] was obsessed with it. So I said, let’s make drapes, as simple as possible. Very simple, but it’s not that simple,” Pieter said.

Kaia Gerber poses with fellow celebrity friends

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2nd Annual Gala was a star-studded event, attracting major celebrities like Julia Roberts, Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and George Clooney.

Kaia took this opportunity to strike a pose with Last Man Standing actress Kaitlyn Dever and model Hailey Bieber.

Pic credit: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Hailey also made headlines at the event after posing for a photo with Selena Gomez.

The two squashed rumors that they were feuding after Hailey recently addressed accusations made against her for “stealing” Justin Bieber from Selena.

Likely those accusations came from some die-hard Selena fans, which inspired the Lose You To Love Me singer to speak out against fans bullying others on her behalf.