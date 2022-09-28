Kaia Gerber topless in bikini bottoms in the desert

Kaia Gerber looks beautiful smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

Kaia Gerber looked fabulous posing topless for a recent photoshoot.

The daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber is for sure following her mother’s steps.

Garber is one of this new generation’s future supermodels, known for her stylish sense of fashion.

She recently posed for Flaunt magazine topless in a bikini bottom, covering herself up with a light brown knitted dress standing in the middle of a desert-like set.

Fans saw her wearing multiple outfits, including a grey slipdress with a low neckline and a puffy bottom that she paired with cool thigh-high cowboy boots.

Her short light brown hair was parted to the side in waves as she lay in a yellow patio chair.

Kaia Gerber shows off abs in a cropped blouse

Gerber also wore a sheer beige long-sleeve cropped blouse showing off her toned stomach with a metallic grey pair of tiny shorts while standing on top of a bed.

She posted these and many more pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram and captioned the post, “emotional rescue @flauntmagazine by @paolakudacki thank you.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kaia Gerber talks about her career

Being a model and actress is not an easy job. Gerber keeps herself grounded and happy by meditating and staying in the moment.

Besides being a model, she has also had a couple of acting jobs and music video appearances. In her recent interview with Flaunt magazine, Gerber talked about how she feels her acting career has been thus far by saying, “Hard. There’s so many things you can’t control. So much is coming from other people. I can rehearse something a million times and then get there, and I don’t know what you’re going to give me that day, where you’re going to be at that day, or where I’m even going to be at emotionally that day.”

The 21-year-old knows that despite the immense pressure she can feel, the fashion and entertainment industry is a tough place, and there are many things she cannot control. So far, Gerber has appeared in American Horror Stories and American Horror Story: Double Feature. She also has two other projects, Mrs. American Pie and Bottoms, which dates are yet to be announced.

Kaia is working with stars she’s always looked up to on the comedy series Mrs. American pie, which stars Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, and Allison Janney.