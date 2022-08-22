Kaia Gerber stuns in white ensemble showing off long legs and toned abs

Kaia Gerber looked amazing as she ran errands in a simple white ensemble. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Aking31

Model and actor Kaia Gerber looked fabulous as she showed off her long legs and toned abs while shopping for groceries in Calabasas, California.

The 20-year-old American Horror Stories star opted for a casual look as she ran some errands in a simple white monochromatic ensemble.

Kaia managed to look both super cool and super comfy as she dressed in a white crop top and loose-fitting baggy pants.

The whole outfit looked light, comfy, and breezy and really showed off her fantastic physique with neverending legs and toned abs.

The outfit’s accessories were all of the functional variety. She had on a pair of round spectacles and a black COVID-19 mask, and she carried a cellphone in her left hand and had a small bracelet around her right wrist.

On her feet, Kaia appeared to have a pair of brown suede clogs, which complimented the outfit perfectly.

Kaia wore her long brown hair down, and it appeared to glisten in the Californian sunshine.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford had been visiting her local Erewhon Market in Calabasas.

Kaia Gerber stunned in a simplistic white outfit. Pic credit: RMBI / BACKGRID

It’s been noted on more than one occasion that Kaia looks very similar to her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford. Earlier this summer, it was reported that mother and daughter looked like twins during a night out to dinner.

Kaia, Cindy, and Kaia’s dad, Rande Gerber, attended celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu for a fancy dinner, and the two women mirrored each other with matching hairstyles and similar white tops.

And a week before that, Kaia was at the Cannes Film Festival in a plunging slinky red gown that looked almost exactly the same as an outfit Cindy had worn 25 years previously on the catwalk.

Kaia Gerber is dating Elvis star Austin Butler

Kaia was at the prestigious film festival with her new beau, Austin Butler, who starred as Elvis Pressley in the biopic movie Elvis. The pair became the center of attention, and Kaia’s resemblance to her mother was obvious.

Kaia and Austin had been dating for many months, but they managed to keep their burgeoning relationship under wraps until last May. The pair attended the 2022 Met Gala in New York, where they shared their first public kiss.

Fingers are crossed that their relationship is stronger than Kaia’s dating stint with Pete Davidson. In 2019, there was drama when Kaia’s parents reportedly had to step in to help out when Pete was going through a difficult time. The pair split a couple of months later.