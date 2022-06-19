Kaia Gerber stuns in thigh-skimming minidress for Omega

Kaia Gerber at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Kaia Gerber showed off her model looks in an elegant mini dress for Omega.

Despite her youth, Kaia is already well trained in the fashion industry as her mother is supermodel Cindy Crawford.

The 20-year-old was recently spotted getting dinner with her father, Rande Gerber, and look-a-like mother in Malibu earlier this month.

Kaia Gerber rocks minidress for Omega

Kaia Gerber shows off her toned legs in a mini dress for Omega. The model and actress is wearing the Omega Constellation in 18K yellow gold with a champagne dial.

Her mother Cindy Crawford has been the face of Omega for more than 25 years and is the brand’s longest-serving ambassador.

Kaia joined the brand in 2017 and has been prominently featured in their ad campaigns. She recently joined her mother opening Omega’s new San Francisco boutique.

Crawford’s daughter rocked her longest hair to date at the Met Gala earlier this year. She shared a video from the red carpet with her long wavy hair on full display.

“first monday in may… always an honor 🤍 @voguemagazine dress of my dreams by @alexandermcqueen #karltempler ethereal glam by @guidopalau and @naokoscintu… filled with gratitude,” she wrote in the caption.

She stunned in a silver Alexander McQueen gown complete with midriff cutouts and glittery sequin paillettes.

Gerber, who starred in American Horror Story, has been cast in the Apple series, Mrs. American Pie. She plays Mitzi, a local manicurist in a reoccurring role.

She shared her excitement about starting the new role on her IG page.

“mrs american pie! holy moly!!!!! humbled to get to work alongside some of my heroes 🥺 @lauradern @jaymelemons @abesylviamightyreal #kristenwiig (happy) crying!!!!”

The series also stars Jordan Bridges, Julia Duffy, Jason Canela, Mindy Cohn, and Claudia Ferri.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are still going strong

Following her split from Elordi, Gerber sparked romance rumors with Elvis star Austin Butler in December 2021.

The Hollywood couple was recently spotted at the New York City premiere of his film Elvis.

Though she didn’t make any mention of Butler, she spoke to PEOPLE about how the coronavirus pandemic lockdown made her think about her personal relationships:

“I think, it’s so important people are realizing how important their happiness is outside of work, when you don’t have all these outside resources to gain happiness from, where that internal happiness comes from,” she said.