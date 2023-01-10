Kaia Gerber is stunning as she models in the new Alaia 2023 Collection. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kaia Gerber looked nothing short of perfect as she modeled in a stunning, show-stopping piece.

The multi-talented actress showcased her exceptional modeling skills as she teamed up with the high-end fashion company Alaia.

Kaia worked closely with the high-end designer as she would now be the new face for the latest 2023 collection.

Alaia was the first to share the exciting news on its Instagram page, as the company posted many shots of the new flashy dresses and skirts they would launch.

In one of the eye-catching shots, the model struck a pose in one of their new, sheer red bodysuits, and Kaia, as expected, looked outstanding.

Without a doubt, this mesmerizing ensemble was surely a head-turner.

Kaia Gerber sizzles in her bright red ensemble

In one of Alaia’s latest posts, Kaia was captured outside in her vibrant attire as the sun shined beautifully down along her body.

The young star was styled in Alaia’s new red Sheer Body as she paired it with their new Fluid Skirt-Pant. Both pieces come in a variety of colors and are now available for pre-order.

The bright red attire looked fabulous on Kaia, accentuating her long legs and slender physique.

She then coordinated the two masterfully crafted pieces with a pair of red and clear mules that featured a pretty heart cut-out design on the front of the toe.

Kaia’s brown hair was styled in gorgeous light waves that blew lightly in the wind behind her and flowed down her back.

For her makeup, the model wore shimmery eyeshadow and dark eyeliner around her eyes, giving the fit a smokey-like look. She then added some bronzer across her cheeks and finalized it with a nude, glossy lip.

Overall, Kaia looked immaculate as she executed this fiery hot look with absolute ease.

One of Alaia’s captions read, “⁣KAIA’S SILHOUETTE RECALLS ANOTHER ICON, CINDY CRAWFORD. FROM MOTHER TO DAUGHTER — A TIMELESS BOND THAT ECHOES ALAÏA’S UNIQUE FAMILY SPIRIT.”

Kaia Gerber shares her beauty regimen along with her favorite YSL lip shade

In another recent post, Kaia teamed up with the famous makeup company Yves Saint Laurent, also known as YSL, to further create the perfect lip reveal video for their fans.

Not only did Kaia demonstrate how she puts on her lipgloss and lipsticks, but she also went through all of YSL’s newest shades from The Bold Collection.

She went on to tell her fans how much she loves YSL’s gorgeous shades as she started applying the products one by one.

The first shade she tried on was the color called 1971, which was a classic bright red lip shade. Next, she tried on two lovely nude shades and a gorgeous plum-colored hue.

The post was captioned, “Top secrets from a top model. @kaiagerber is sharing her favorite shades from THE BOLD. ROUGE PUR COUTURE THE BOLD #yslbeauty #thebold #enterthebold #kaiagerber.”

Fans can now find The Bold Collection on YSL’s website or find their latest collection at any local Sephora store.