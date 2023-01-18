Kaia Gerber’s stunning Maison Alaïa campaign pics continue to deliver with another breathtaking shot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kaia Gerber has shown she isn’t like other nepo babies because her modeling game is seriously on point.

Of course, having one of the original supermodels, Cindy Crawford as a mother couldn’t have hurt.

While Kaia certainly hit the genetic lottery, she has shown depth and skill as a high fashion model.

Kaia’s latest demonstration of skill came from a new drop as part of the Maison Alaïa campaign, for which she was selected as the star.

Last week, Monsters and Critics shared a behind-the-scenes look at Kaia’s shoot with Maison Alaïa. Also revealed was the final result of that sizzling red photo shoot, which had major supermodel vibes.

The fashion house did it again, with the help of their star, taking an edgier approach to the latest picture.

Although the shot was edgier, it was no less beautiful.

Kaia Gerber stuns in sheer Maison Alaïa

The look first appeared on the Instagram account of the fashion house. The post was sure to tag the talented team of artists and creative people who helped make the shoot possible.

Kaia’s latest look had an industrial feel, with a warehouse serving as the background. The backdrop was perfect for the garment, which was bold with leather and mesh.

The model looked gorgeous in a black off-the-shoulder long-sleeve number with multiple leather belts around the waist. The ensemble had solid coloring around the swimsuit area before returning to see-through at the legs. The sheer detailing featured cutouts of different shapes, including circles and triangles. There were also solid bands of black material wrapping around Kaia’s legs.

As for Kaia, she sported soft curls that covered half of her face and were full of volume. Her light brown hair had a side part with curls that cascaded past her shoulders. Part of Kaia’s face was visible, with light lips and smoky eyes peeking out from her tresses.

Kaia also secured a collaboration with the trendy and more affordable brand Zara.

Kaia Gerber collaborates with Zara

Last October, Kaia dropped her collaboration with Zara, showing she had skills beyond the modeling world.

The model shared a jam-packed IG carousel that highlighted some of her best looks from the upcoming collection.

She also wrote a lengthy caption where she extended thanks to the brand for giving her creative control.

Kaia’s caption read, in part, “my collection for @zara drops today 🖤 i am so overwhelmed with gratitude. thank you to @marta_o_p and the whole zara team who made this possible.”

She added, “Another massive thank you to @fabienbaron #karltempler @guidopalau and @diane.kendal for helping bring this to life. you are all masters of your craft and i learn so much from just being around you. KAIAXZARA is available now… i hope you all love it as much as i do.”