Kaia Gerber still stunning at home in plain white Calvin Klein matching bra and panties

Kaia Gerber posed for steamy photos, only wearing a matching Calvin Klein bra and undies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Kaia Gerber appears to be following in her mother’s footsteps with her latest Calin Klein campaign ad.

Gerber’s mother, Cindy Crawford, regularly modeled for Calvin Kelin back in the 90s, and many fans think Kaia Gerber is the lookalike of Crawford, especially now has her own modeling career moves forward.

On Friday, Gerber, 20, took to Instagram to share steamy images of herself modeling Calvin Klein bra and panties, showing off her slim physique.

Kaia Gerber shares steamy pics in Calvin Klein

Gerber’s post includes two images and one video, the caption reading “at home in #mycalvins.”

She poses with her legs draped over the arm of a chair, her entire body on display.

In the second photo, she raises her arms above her head and shows off her tattoos and her flat stomach.

The video clip the model includes has no sound, and it shows her stretched out on what appears to be a rug on the floor, basking in the sunlight.

In the short clip, she is seen adjusting the hem of the Calvin Kelin panties and then raising her arm above her head. The camera zooms in on her waistline, ensuring fans don’t miss her attractive figure.

Aside from her modeling and her mother, Kaia Gerber is commonly known for her relationship with Pete Davidson in 2019. After her relationship with Davidson ended, she dated actor Jacob Elordi.

Kaia Gerber seemed to enjoy her time with Elordi, stating, “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.”

However, Gerber and Elodi’s relationship ended after over a year of dating and just two months after they made their red carpet debut.

It wasn’t long before Gerber and Elordi were spotted with other people, and now the model is dating actor Austin Butler. Sources say Gerber seems really happy, and “all of her friends think he’s really cute.”

Who is Kaia Gerber’s boyfriend, Austin Butler?

Austin Butler is a 29-year-old actor who started acting with Nickelodeon and Disney as a child. He is more commonly known for his 8-year relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Butler was in Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide and later earned the role of Zoey’s love interest in the fourth season of Zoey 101. He acted as Derek Hanson in Hannah Montana and later guest-starred in several shows such as Wizards of Waverly Place.

He did segue into more adult roles in the early 2000s, acting in minor roles in The CW’s Arrow, The Santa Clause Movies, and Sex and the City’s prequel, The Carrie Diaries.

In 2019, Butler scored his biggest role as the fictional version of Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His role as Tex Watson received a lot of positive feedback, and he is set to act as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic.