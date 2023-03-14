Model Kaia Gerber never seems to miss the mark at major red-carpet events. Last night at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the beautiful Maison Alaïa face delivered another fashion win.

Kaia was on hand to support her boyfriend, Austin Butler because the actor received a nomination at the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Although Austin ultimately lost the Best Actor award to Brendan Fraser, he and Kaia looked like winners.

The beautiful nepo baby posed with her man, accompanying the Elvis star to the Vanity Fair afterparty.

Austin was dapper in a Saint Laurent suit, and while the night was about his Elvis performance, it was arguably Kaia who stole the show. The daughter of Cindy Crawford was a vision in a sparkly Celine dress that was the perfect choice for the highly-photographed event.

The Instagram page for Vogue magazine posted a delightful clip of the couple posing for ravenous photographers, eager to get the perfect shot.

Kaia Gerber sparkles in Celine with supermodel vibes

Kaia has been a longtime supporter of Celine, closing out the designer’s Los Angeles fashion show in December. Kaia also wore a stunning red gown Hedi Slimane-designed garment in May when she supported Austin at the Cannes Film Festival.

Although Kaia stuck with her Celine roots, she kept things fresh with her red-carpet victory.

For her latest appearance, Kaia dazzled in a shimmery gown with a halter-neck outfit and a backless finish. The Celine dress featured a keyhole bodice and a thigh-high slit for extra drama.

Kaia paired the dress with strappy stilettos, adding inches to her statuesque frame.

Her hair was boho chic, with loose waves that looked effortless yet beautiful.

As for Kaia’s makeup, she donned bronzed cheeks, shimmery lids, and glossy lips.

While Kaia’s bread and butter was modeling, she could have easily played the part of an A-list actress.

Speaking of bread, it seems Kaia has a fondness for carbohydrate-related foods.

Kaia Gerber’s carb-filled diet secrets

Although you couldn’t tell from looking at her, Kaia revealed that her diet was full of carbs.

She spoke with Harper’s Bazaar in 2018 and detailed her daily routine.

Eating, of course, was a central component of Kaia’s daily life, and she revealed that her carb consumption was high.

The Celine face started her day with a tasty snack, revealing, “I’m passionate about breakfast. I wake up hungry, so I always eat a bagel. My family gets a dozen from this deli called Nate ’n Al every weekend.”

Later in the day, Kaia opted for more carbs.

Kaia boldly declared, “I don’t go a day without eating pasta.”

She continued, “Penne with vodka sauce is my all-time favorite and is actually one of the things I know how to prepare myself.”