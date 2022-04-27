Kaia Gerber snuggles father in string bikini

Kaia Gerber snuggled up to her dad wearing a string bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kaia Gerber is snuggling up to her shirtless father while bikini-clad to send him birthday wishes. The 20-year-old model and daughter to Cindy Crawford is known for her close bond with businessman dad Rande Gerber, and today came with a special shout-out.

Kaia updated her Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a throwback that showed tenderness – and the caption matched.

Kaia Gerber shows dad birthday love in bikini

Rande Gerber, who married supermodel Cindy back in 1998, turns 62 today. He semi-regularly features on Kaia’s Instagram.

The YSL Beauty face made her post sweet and touching, also including some swimwear. The shot showed her lying on her father’s chest in a sleepy and relaxed pose, also peeping her toned body as she wore a tiny, halter, and string bikini.

Kaia’s 7 million+ Instagram followers saw the duo lying on a striped lounger, with shirtless dad Rande looking right at the camera. Kaia delicately placed a hand on her father’s chest, with a caption sending him all the best.

“Happy birthday to a real life super hero of a father & my best friend @randegerber,” she wrote, adding: “I love you.”

Kaia has opened up on being a famous kid. Speaking to i-D back in 2020, the Celine ambassador stated, “Growing up, my parents never separated themselves from us. Like, if my parents were having their friends over for dinner, we weren’t put on the kids table. They’d sit you there and you’d be part of the conversation. If you want to know what I learned from my mom, it was how to be a good dinner party guest.”

Kaia Gerber opens up on her supermodel mom Cindy

Touching on her mom Cindy, whose 90s supermodel era placed her on a pedestal with the likes of Claudia Schiffer and Helena Christensen, the ex to Pete Davidson added, “Like if your parents are doctors or lawyers, that’s a different thing. It wasn’t like “Cindy Crawford” was my mom, she was just mom and she happened to be a model. It was only when I started working in the fashion industry that I began to really grasp her impact and influence.”

Kaia’s post gained over 30,000 likes in an hour. Rande, meanwhile, boasts over 184,000 Instagram followers. Kaia follows him, as does The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. His net worth, thanks to nightlife companies Midnight Oil and the Gerber Group, sits at an estimated $400 million.