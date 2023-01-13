Kaia Gerber sizzled in skintight red for a breathtaking Maison Alaïa advertising campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kaia Gerber’s mom Cindy Crawford may have been one of the original supermodels, but Kaia has shown herself to be a capable model in her own right.

Kaia was chosen as the face of Maison Alaïa for her latest campaign, and she hit the ground running with a breathtaking shoot in a skintight, red sheer outfit from the fashion house.

Earlier this week, Monsters and Critics shared a behind-the-scenes look at Kaia’s shoot with Maison Alaïa.

An Instagram page for the brand shared a gorgeous video that showed Kaia striking a pose while basking in the sunlight. Kaia worked her angles and glowed under the sun, creating a visually stunning clip in the name of fashion.

The captivating share likely left followers wanting more, and luckily for fans, Kaia delivered just that.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kaia treated her 8.9 million IG followers to a stunning image featuring the final product of the aforementioned BTS share. The post received 58k likes from fans and followers who showed love for the content.

Kaia Gerber strikes a pose for Maison Alaïa

Kaia’s post showed her with her arms above her head, looking fiery in red. She arched her back while standing against a light-colored wall, with a gorgeous silhouette appearing behind her.

The skintight garment had a turtleneck and long sleeves, with the red fabric hugging Kaia’s curves to perfection.

Although the shadow of her arm covered Kaia’s eyes, her glowing skin was visible. She also sported glossy lips, with her mouth slightly ajar as she struck a pose.

Her long light-brown hair cascaded down her back, with soft curls adding a feminine touch to the gorgeous shot.

The model showed love for the brand in her caption and also tagged photographer Tyrone Lebon, who made the shoot come to life.

Kaia Gerber becomes YSL ambassador

Kaia has served as the face of a few fashion brands before her latest Maison Alaïa campaign.

The girlfriend of Austin Butler became the face of YSL Beauté in 2018, where she has remained ever since.

When news of the partnership first went public, Kaia said, “To be the new face of YSL Beauté is an opportunity to write a new story full of fun, colour and make-up. I love the DNA of a brand that is so subversive while being so luxurious and cool.”

Kaia has continued to show love for the brand and its usage of color, including a recent promotion for a new lip color line.

Recently, Kaia appeared in a video from the new YSL release, The Bold Collection. She shared a video that promoted the new launch on her Instagram, which showed Kaia as she demonstrated four shades from The Bold Collection.

With a YSL ambassadorship and as the face of Maison Alaïa, Kaia remains booked and busy.