Kaia Gerber shows off model legs in t-shirt and vest for juice run

Kaia Gerber looked every inch the off-duty model as she stepped out in Los Angeles to pick up a green juice.

Wearing a white oversized t-shirt and a navy san oversized white LA gym brand UACTP, the 21-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford looked comfortable and casual on her errands, proving she looks great whether dressed up or down.

She finished her activewear look by sporting black sneakers and socks by Nike.

She accessorized simply with black sunglasses and a green shoulder bag tucked under her arm.

Kaia wore her brown hair tied back in an undone knot and looked fresh-faced with little to no makeup.

The model picked up a green juice and shielded her eyes as she strolled in the bright sunshine.

Kaia Gerber collabs with Zara

Kaia Gerber has recently launched a collaboration with Spanish retail giant Zara. The 41-piece collection is inspired by Kaia’s own relaxed style with a polished twist.

The launch consists of tailored pieces, cute crop tops, miniskirts, and a stunning satin maxi dress, basically, everything you need for your fall wardrobe.

Gerber said in a press release for the collection as reported by Harpers Bazaar, “My starting point for this collaboration with Zara was to ask if it is possible to do a collection that has everything you would ever need in your closet. If you were traveling and packed an entire collection, could it cover every possible need that you had? I think we’ve achieved that.”

Kaia wanted her pieces to suit everyone when creating this capsule wardrobe, sticking to staple pieces and classic cuts.

She stated, “I wasn’t just thinking about myself when designing. I was thinking about my mom, my friends and everyone I see around me. My style is pulled from a lot of different places and I didn’t want to design something that excludes anyone.”

Kaia Gerber stuns in a new video for Zara collaboration

Gerber shared the stunning promo video for her collaboration with Zara on her Instagram feed. The moody black and white film shows Kaia reciting a love letter as she frolics on the beach, wearing various pieces from the collection. The video was directed by Creative Director Fabien Baron and shot by Phillipe Le Sourd.