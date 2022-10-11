Kaia Gerber shows off amazing legs in thigh-skimming shorts to walk her dog in LA

Kaia Gerber stuns in all black while out for a casual walk in L.A. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

Kaia Gerber looked effortlessly gorgeous as she stepped outside in sunny L.A. to take a nice casual walk with her small pup.

Gerber is the daughter of famous supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.

It comes as no surprise that the 21-year-old followed in her mother’s footsteps as Gerber is already an established actress and model at a young age.

Her rise to fame started shortly after she modeled in a series of ad campaigns for fashion brands since debuting at Fashion Week in 2017.

Gerber then won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.

The model continued to achieve great success as she recently scored the lead role in the hit television series, American Horror Story.

Kaia Gerber looks gorgeous in her short shorts

Geber recently made her way around L.A. and was spotted out on a casual stroll as she walked her cute little dog, Milo.

The model was photographed wearing a big and baggy black vest that incorporated two, oversized pockets in the front.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Underneath the vest, Gerber wore a basic black t-shirt and styled it with a pair of black spandex shorts.

She then wore black socks and black sneakers to accompany the rest of her all-black attire.

She accessorized with a pair of black headphones and sunglasses as she looked down at the ground in front of her.

Gerber seemed to be enjoying her walk, as she held a small iced matcha latte in one hand and had the dog leash in the other.

Even Milo, her small white pup seemed to enjoy the walk as he happily panted with his tongue out beside her.

Kaia Gerber catches some sunny rays during a dog walk in L.A. Pic credit: @BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber collaborates with Zara

As if being an actress and model wasn’t enough for Gerber, the star recently collaborated with the clothing brand, Zara.

She posted a beautiful black-and-white picture of herself on Instagram as she wore a full black suit.

She went shirtless under the suit jacket and posed with her hands on her hips.

Gerber looked seductively at the camera as her short brown hair blew against her face.

She captioned the photo, “my collection for @zara drops today 🖤

i am so overwhelmed with gratitude. thank you to @marta_o_pand the whole zara team who made this possible. and another massive thank you to @fabienbaron #karltempler @guidopalauand @diane.kendal for helping bring this to life. you are all masters of your craft and i learn so much from just being around you. KAIAXZARA is available now… i hope you all love it as much as i do. 🥺.”