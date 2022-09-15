Kaia Gerber shows off amazing figure in black thigh-skimming mini dress

Kaia Gerber’s eyes pop with a brown smokey eye look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Kaia Gerber showed off her amazing model’s body in a mini dress.

Being Cindy Crawford‘s daughter definitely gives you some amazing genetics and supermodel powers.

The American model and actress stunned in an amazing thigh-skimming dress while posing in a hotel hallway.

Gerber leaned against the wall wearing a tight black dress with modern cutouts on the top.

Of course, she had to show off her incredibly long legs as well, which is exactly what the black ankle-wrap heels helped to do.

She styled her hair in very light waves and didn’t accessorize this look with jewelry or a bag.

Gerber shared three pictures of herself wearing this mini dress on her Instagram account.

The model recently turned 21, and it is safe to say she has had a lot of amazing accomplishments for such a young age.

In 2018, just a year after having her Fashion Week debut, Gerber won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards. Not to mention, she has starred in a lot of ad campaigns for fashion brands ever since.

In 2020, she completed The Big Four, which means she has had covers for the most notable Vogue covers: Vogue Italia, American Vogue, Vogue France, and British Vogue. This is considered one of the biggest achievements in the fashion industry, and Gerber is the second youngest model to achieve this incredible milestone.

Kaia Gerber joins the cast of Mrs. American Pie

Besides being a successful model, Gerber is also an actress.

She made her acting debut when she was just 15 years old in Sisters Cities, and she has also appeared in American Horror Stories. Recently, she joined the cast of Mrs. American Pie along with Julia Duffy and Jordan Bridges.

This is a story written by Abe Sylvia and directed by Tate Taylor which follows Maxine Simmons, played by Kristen Wiig. Wiig’s character attempts to break through into Palm Beach high society. Deadline reported the series was being developed by Laura Dern, who is also acting in a main role.

We don’t know much about Gerber’s role in this series, except that her character’s name is Mitzi and she plays a local manicurist.

The model shared a screenshot of the Deadline article on her Instagram and captioned it, “mrs american pie! holy moly!!!!! humbled to get to work alongside some of my heroes @lauradern @jaymelemons @abesylviamightyreal #kristenwiig (happy) crying!!!!”

We don’t know the release date yet for Mrs. American Pie, but we do know that it will premiere on Apple TV+.