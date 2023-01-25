Kaia Gerber has proven to be a model in her own right with a recent photoshoot for Elle magazine.

The stunning daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford has been on a roll lately, killing it in the fashion game.

Last week, she shared some breathtaking photos from her campaign as the face of Maison Alaïa. One image saw the beautiful model in skintight red as she struck a pose against a wall and basked in the sun, while another shot featured the model as she took things inside for an industrial-vibe shoot.

After all that fashion domination, Kaia showed she wasn’t finished making headlines.

Kaia graced the cover of Elle magazine, shooting a magnificent feature for the publication.

Luckily for fans, Kaia chose to share a few of her Elle looks on Instagram, where she has amassed 9 million followers.

Kaia Gerber stuns for Elle magazine shoot

One image was playful, showing Kaia on all fours with boots on her hands. Kaia donned a white, sleeveless T-shirt that was also a crop top. She paired the light-colored top with high-waisted pants to bring the look to the next level.

The sun graced Kaia’s skin, adding a major glow to the image. Kaia’s brown locks featured loose waves and a windswept look. She wore sunglasses with pink frames, protecting her eyes from harmful UV rays.

Behind Kaia, the desert served as a stunning backdrop, with a mountainous land feature and blue skies.

Kaia tagged Celine, the company that made the stunning brown leather boots on her hands.

However, Kaia wasn’t finished with the desert shot just yet. She also showed the Elle magazine cover, which had a different, yet equally as beautiful vibe.

Kaia took things to the beach for the cover, wearing a glittery ensemble by Celine. Her hair blew in the wind as she gazed at the camera with winged eyeliner. The gold garment had beautiful embroidery and shiny attachments for mermaid-like energy.

The model has demonstrated a knowledge and love for lip color, even though she wasn’t wearing it in either Elle picture.

Kaia Gerber becomes YSL Beauté face

Kaia Gerber expressed excitement over becoming an ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent’s makeup line, YSL Beauté.

She said of the partnership, “To be the new face of YSL Beauté is an opportunity to write a new story full of fun, colour and makeup. I love the DNA of a brand that is so subversive while being so luxurious and cool.”

The model hit the ground running with the brand, doing promos and wearing YSL makeup.

The latest line of YSL makeup products includes The Bold Collection. Kaia modeled the bright-red lip colors, which make up the stunning collection, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Kaia is everywhere, and it seems she is just getting started.