Kaia Gerber poses nude, covers chest as she shows fans her ‘alter ego’

Model Kaia Gerber stunned fans when she posted herself on the cover of Perfect Magazine — completely nude, except for her shoes.

The 20-year-old stood in a pair of chunky clog shoes and had her head turned to the camera, almost looking surprised.

The shot shows a profile of her body as she stands with one knee slightly bent and her hands covering her chest.

Her slender figure is covered in a variety of small tattoos, some showing flowers and butterflies while others are different faces. One tattoo on her leg appears to be a small tattoo of a pin-up girl.

The tattoos are unique and colorful, leaving many fans to wonder if they were painted or Photoshopped, as Kaia does not have that many tattoos herself.

She captioned the post, “my alter ego for the cover of @theperfectmagazine by @mikaeljansson @kegrand.”

Kaia’s “alter ego” has earned praise from many fans. The photo showcases her slender and elegant figure and her dark, feathered hair sticks out from the white background.

Along the side of the magazine cover are many other celebrity names, such as Cate Blanchett, Diane Keaton, Hailey Bieber, Traces Ellis Ross and Emily Ratajkowski.

Photographer Mikael Jansson took to his own Instagram account to share another shot from the photoshoot. In the second photo, Kaia faces the camera while wearing a sleek leotard with a ruffled hood. Jansson wrote that Kaia is “wearing Isabel Marant.”

Kaia has been astounding fans with her fashion looks, including a post earlier this year where she was “at home” in her matching Calvin Klein underwear earlier this year.

Many fans are still stunned with how much Kaia looks like her mother, Cindy Crawford, but are excited to see Kaia pursuing her own modeling career and her own looks. The comment section surrounding the cover of Perfect Magazine was full of support for the young model.

Many celebrities flooded Kaia’s comments section to give her praise alongside fans.

Actress Dove Cameron wrote, “my baby” while Phoebe Tonkin said, “Well d**n.” Many comments included fire and heart emojis, and even photographer Mikael Jansson left his own comment for the model.

They may look alike, but Kaia Gerber’s fans know that she is separate from Cindy Crawford. Her own modeling career and hot magazine cover prove to many that she has what it takes to succeed.