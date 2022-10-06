Kaia Gerber lies in bed in bra and suit jacket

Kaia Gerber looks beautiful in natural makeup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

At just 21 years old, Kaia Gerber has achieved a lot of milestones.

It is no surprise that the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford became the first model born in the 2000s to achieve The Big Four of Vogue covers, which is a major deal in the fashion industry.

Most recently, Gerber collaborated with the worldwide known fashion brand Zara on an affordable collection.

The model lay in bed wearing a black bra with thin straps showing off her toned stomach. The walls and ceiling of this room seemed to be made of blankets, and a lot of books made this place look super cozy, perfect for a small photoshoot.

She layered on an oversized black suit jacket and put on a pair of wide-leg pants with a thin belt around her waist.

For shoewear, she opted for some squared boots with a low heel.

Kaia Gerber stuns for Zara collaboration

Her shiny brown hair was parted down the middle and in loose waves, and her skin shined for the camera, along with her glossy nude lip.

Gerber posted some pictures looking very smiley and posing with more people on her Instagram, which now has over 8 million followers.

She captioned this post, “home away from home @zara.”

Kaia Gerber talks about her new Zara collaboration

This new Zara collaboration with Gerber includes more than 30 pieces.

The 21-year-old decided to take a bunch of classic pieces and give them a twist, ensuring they would be attractive to everyone, not just her.

It features everything that Gerber thought anyone might need in their closet. From slip dresses, shoes, and accessories, to low-rise jeans and denim jackets. Gerber thought of it all. She selected a muted colors predominant palette, with colors like grey, black, and navy.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar about what she wanted to do for this collaboration, she said, “If you were traveling and packed an entire collection, could it cover every possible need that you had? I think we’ve achieved that.”

The model announced that her collection was out a couple of days ago by posting some pictures in black and white on her Instagram, wearing a few of the pieces and overlooking the ocean.

She showed her emotions and gratitude for this new step in her career in the post’s caption.

You can shop the Kaia x Zara Woman collection on the brand’s official website.