Kaia Gerber is ‘Timeless’ for supermodel vibes

Her mother may be one of the original supermodels, but Kaia Gerber has consistently shown that she has her own skills in front of the camera.

The California native appeared in a new spread for i-D magazine as part of the publication’s Timeless issue.

The 21-year-old daughter of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford struck a pose with a fabulous 60s-inspired shoot.

Kaia wasn’t the only “nepo baby” who appeared in i-D magazine’s Timeless issue, however, as Lily-Rose Depp also graced the cover.

And while Lily-Rose looked fabulous, Kaia brought her own modeling energy to the stunning pictures.

Kaia shared a fabulous Instagram carousel with five parts detailing her epic appearance, leaving her 9.1 million IG followers among the first to see her latest efforts.

Kaia Gerber captivates for i-D magazine’s Timeless issue

The first image showed Kaia wearing a black leather moto jacket with a black lace dress underneath. She placed her hands in her pockets and winked one eye, looking cool and chic with curlers in her hair.

Kaia didn’t wear just any curlers, though — her light brown tresses featured Coca-Cola cans, adding to the retro vibe.

In the second image, Kaia had massive hair and a white dress with a leaf as the bodice, which was the work of trendy designer Loewe. The black-and-white shot was classic with a twist, thanks to the unordinary leaf design.

The third shot featured Kaia resting elegantly on the grass in a white tulle dress by Alexander McQueen. Kaia had an ethereal vibe, with her long brown tresses elegantly flowing behind her.

In the following picture, Kaia wore a dress by Maison Alaïa, the fashion house for which she has served as a model. She wore a black bikini top, a sheer shirt, and a white tutu that featured an asymmetrical hem.

The carousel ended with Kaia on her belly, wearing the same Alexander McQueen gown from a few slides earlier. In her caption, Kaia thanked the team for letting her work with them while calling them her friends.

A few creatives who helped Kaia included photographer Tyler Mitchell and stylist Alastair McKimm.

Kaia wrote, “the timeless issue @i_d spring 2023 by @tylersphotos @alastairmckimm thank you ♥️ the best part is i get to call you my friends.”

Kaia Gerber is the face of Maison Alaïa Winter-Summer 2023

One brand that Kaia represented in the i-D shoot was Maison Alaïa.

The luxury brand is known for its ready-to-wear clothing pieces, as well as accessories, bags, and shoes.

Last month, Kaia’s latest efforts for the trendy fashion house went public when she was the star of the Winter/Spring campaign, captured by Tyrone Lebon.

The campaign was a delightful mixture of industrial and glam, which was a look that Kaia pulled off perfectly.

Pictures saw Kaia wearing black cutout garments and sheer-red material for a beautiful creation that made headlines.