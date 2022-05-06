Kaia Gerber hikes up backside in high heels

Kaia Gerber smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kaia Gerber is proving that her Pilates moves aren’t just for the gym. The model and daughter to Cindy Crawford is fresh from glam photos on her Instagram, ones marking another magazine cover, this time with The Travel Almanac.

While the 20-year-old opened with a conventional and classy dress shot, she quickly made it quirky with a powerful backside lift, as she showed off a high heels look.

Kaia Gerber goes edgy in new shoot

Posting for her 7 million+ followers, the YSL Beauty ambassador stunned as she opened a small gallery while in a plunging, cut-out, and paneled black dress.

Fans swiping right then saw the 2022 Met Gala face showing off her tiny waist in another black dress while angling herself away from a wall, with one photo seeing only a pair of legs – Kaia’s – as she yanked up the booty workout-style. Here, Kaia wore tight black pants with a leggings feel, plus a dagger pair of red stiletto sandals. She gripped the spike of both heels while highlighting her gym-honed rear.

The vibe was pretty “meh”, but on purpose, in the closing shot, one showing the ex to Pete Davidson plonked on the floor and with her legs in a v-shape while in a red one-piece jumpsuit and the same heels.

“@thetravelalmanac cover and conversation with my favorite ❤️ @carissajg,” Kaia captioned her photos.

The booty flaunt, seen below, contributed to the 100,000+ likes left by fans. Kaia also made plenty of headlines as she graced the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala. opting for pre-Raphaelite curls and a shimmering silver sequin gown custom-designed by designer Alexander McQueen. Fellow models attending the fashion event in NYC included Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While now a standalone “it” girl in her own right, Kaia continues to be associated with legendary model mother Cindy, and it looks like she’s listened to the bombshell’s tips, from top to bottom.

Kaia Gerber opens up on mom Cindy Crawford

“I don’t see myself as this cool model person. My mom and my brother model; even my dad modeled when he was young (the pictures are so funny!), but for some reason, I hadn’t thought of it as a legit career path for me. But since I started, my mom has given me incredible advice,” Kaia told Glamour in 2017.

“She taught me it’s important to have a thought behind your eyes when you’re posing—to actually feel what you’re trying to pose as,” Gerber added.