Kaia Gerber rocked a miniskirt and leather coat combo to attend a party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

Kaia Gerber turned heads this week as she stepped out in leather to travel to an afterparty in New York City.

The 21-year-old star is prone to attention due to being a dead-ringer for her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, but she continues to hold her own in the modeling world.

The stunning brunette first made her model debut at a 2017 Fashion Week and later won the title of Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.

Kaia looked effortlessly stylish as she strutted through New York City streets in a long black oversized leather trench coat and matching knee-high leather boots.

The model wore a plum-colored minidress underneath the statement leather coat that showcased her toned legs as she walked.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kaia rocked the edgy look with minimal accessories, wearing only red nail polish on her perfectly manicured fingers and understated glam makeup.

Pic credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID

The model kept her hairdo simple, gathering her glossy straight locks in a half-up half-down style with a middle parting.

Kaia was traveling to an afterparty following her boyfriend Austin Butler‘s appearance on Saturday Night Live.

She was previously linked to Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, but after their breakup, rumors sparked about a potential romance with Vanessa Hudgens‘ ex, Austin.

Kaia Gerber drops clothing collection with Zara

Kaia has achieved so much already, and she continued to gather achievements as she dropped a clothing line in October with Zara recently.

The model has already worked with many big-name brands in her short career, including Chanel and Celine, and now adds Spanish high-street favorite Zara to her arsenal.

The 90s-inspired collection consists of 30 pieces that were influenced by Kaia’s style when she’s not walking the fashion runways.

The brunette beauty has catered to many fashion styles and tastes with tailored pieces, slinky dresses, boots, and accessories.

In an interview with Vogue, she spoke on her reasons for wanting to partner with the Spanish retailer, claiming, “I’ve always loved Zara and how they bring accessibility to fashion, which isn’t always the most accessible industry.”

She noted that selfishly she wanted every item to be clothing that she would wear, saying, “I travel a lot, so I was like: If I was going away for a month or two, would I have everything that I needed in this collection?”

When asked what attracts her to the 90s era, Kaia quipped, “I love the minimalism, and the more masculine shapes with the suits.”

The collection is available on the Zara website and from select stores.

Kaia Gerber dazzles in gold sequin crop top

Kaia upped the glamour earlier this year as she donned a sparkling sequin ensemble for a photoshoot.

The Los Angeles-born beauty wore a stunning skirt and top from designer Oscar de la Renta for the images shared with her 8.8 million followers.

The crop top featured a plunging scoop neckline and was covered in gold sequins that glimmered and sparkled as they caught the light.

The hem of the top was distressed with a fringe-like lining to add texture and movement to the glittering garment.

Kaia paired the cropped top with an accompanying sequin skirt in a gorgeous mint green shade.

The sequins popped against the model’s sunkissed complexion as she showcased her enviable figure in the figure-hugging ensemble.

Fans were delighted with the glitzy upload, double-tapping the like button on the post over 291k times.