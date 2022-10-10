Kacey Musgraves stuns in plunging retro jumpsuit

Kacey Musgraves looks stunning in her low-cut retro jumpsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kacey Musgraves looked gorgeous as she rocked an eccentric ’70s-themed jumpsuit during a recent performance.

It goes without saying that the 34-year-old American country singer has made quite a name for herself over the years, as she’s achieved much success through her sensational voice.

Kacey has won six Grammy Awards, seven Country Music Association Awards, and three Academy of Country Music Awards.

The Golden Hour singer recently performed at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas as a headliner for Sunday night’s show.

Kacy uploaded a rather mesmerizing photo to her Instagram Story right before her epic performance.

She gifted her 2.4 million Instagram followers a sneak peek of her retro attire before she jumped on stage.

Kacey Musgraves throws it back to the ’70s

Kacey stole the show with her effortless beauty and jaw-dropping fit as she headlined the ACL music festival this past weekend.

The singer wore a low-cut retro jumpsuit that hugged her body perfectly, accentuating her every curve.

The colors of the brown and cream paisley print complimented her complexion incredibly well, as she was naturally glowing in the fit.

The top was a low-cut halter with two large straps wrapped around the back of her neck, while her bottoms were long and flowy, turning into bell bottoms at the end.

She then accessorized with a chunky white and silver necklace that incorporated a beautiful pendant at the end, which she paired with silver hoop earrings.

Kacey’s makeup was elegant and matched the overall tone of the fit. She wore a shimmery purple eyeshadow with a delicate batwing design along the lid. Her cheeks were lightly bronzed as she wore a glossy pink lip.

To complete the look, she styled her hair in light curls, purposely curled away from her face as it gave off total Farrah Fawcett vibes.

Pic credit: @spaceykacey/Instagram

Kacey Musgraves looks pretty in pink

Kacey served even more glamour in a recent photo shoot for Wonderland Magazine in Tokyo.

The singer looked exceptionally beautiful as she posed with her hands under her chin and glistened with her short pink hair.

Her pink hair was embellished with a variety of colorful gems and her eyeshadow perfectly matched the fit as she wore an array of pretty pastels across her lid.

She then wore a silky lavender top and paired it with a silver diamond bracelet. The look was well crafted, and Kacey effortlessly pulled it off.

The vibrant post received 39 thousand likes from her followers.

Kacy is not only an amazing singer, but she is a mastermind when it comes to the diversity within her exquisite wardrobe.