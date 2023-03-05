Country singer Kacey Musgraves was a vision as she visited Paris, France, to attend a Loewe fashion show.

The six-time Grammy award-winning artist made her way overseas to take in the country’s sights, scenery, and fashion, all while giving off the best Parisian vibes.

Although her debut album, Movin’ On, was released in 2003, it wasn’t until 10 years later that Kacey finally broke into the mainstream country scene.

With the release of her 2013 album Same Trailer Different Park, Kacey’s first single, Merry Go ‘Round, was well-received by listeners.

She then released another stellar album with Pageant Material, followed by her most critically renowned album Golden Hour in 2018, which earned her six Grammys.

Kacey has remained busy with her music career, releasing another album entitled Star-Crossed in September 2021.

Given everything she’s got going on, Kacey could likely use some downtime, and her trip to Paris may have helped.

Kacey Musgraves stuns in a little black dress and tan trench coat for her trip to Paris

Over on her Instagram, Kacey shared a carousel of dazzling pictures as she took in a recent fashion show.

The 34-year-old posed for the first three snaps against a neutral, light-colored wall.

With her signature brunette locks styled in a pin-straight look with a middle part, Kacey gave off serious model vibes in an LBD and kitten sling-back heels.

The dress’ hem hit high on Kacey’s thighs and was paired with a tan trench coat of the same length.

Kacey went bare-legged as the sun’s rays poured down onto her.

The outfit was completed with dark sunglasses, and Kacey’s lips were painted with the perfect red lipstick.

The post then morphed into showing the singer snapping a selfie in the same outfit before transitioning to show how she ended up on the fashion show’s runway.

From the official invitation from the brand to a video clip sharing some of the brand’s runway looks, Kacey managed to capture monumental moments from her day.

One of the final shots featured Kacey seated in the back of a car with her legs crossed and looking peaceful.

“*cue La Vie en Rose Thank you for having me, @loewe 🌹 It was trés funnn Xx,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Kacey promotes her Teddy Bear Ball charitable endeavor to raise funds for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital

Kacey may be happy to fly the globe to perform some of her greatest hits, but another part of her life that brings her joy is fundraising for causes close to her heart.

This is the case with the Teddy Bear Ball, an event that Kacey co-created alongside writer Cole Schafer to help raise funds for the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

According to Kacey, she and Cole created the event “as a festive and fun way to donate money (and teddy bears!) to the kids” at the Children’s Hospital.

In 2022, Kacey revealed their goal was to raise enough money to help the hospital obtain a therapy dog to visit the patients throughout the hospital to make their stay a little brighter.

Taking to Instagram, Kacey shared a sweet shot of herself and Cole posing with teddy bears as she shared her mission with her 2.3 million followers.

“Massive warm & fuzzy thanks to all our beloved friends and sponsors who were so generous in helping make it all happen. It was truly special,” Kacey’s caption read, in part.