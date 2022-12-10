Justina Valentine is the gift in figure-hugging minidress with a big red bow for Jingle Ball

Justina Valentine dazzled fans in a sparkly minidress as she attended the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Pic credit: @justinavalentine/Instagram

Christmas came early for fans at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball as Justina Valentine rocked a fun and festive look that featured a giant red gift bow.

The rapper and television personality took inspiration from her signature red locks to put together the glamorous outfit.

She wore a dazzling dress from Amekana Boutique decorated with a red floral pattern carefully printed onto a nude mesh fabric.

Countless crystals and pearls followed the design on the minidress, producing a glitzy garment perfect for the festive event.

A gigantic red bow was attached to the left shoulder of the dress, turning Justina into a stunning holiday gift.

Her incredible figure was showcased in the body-hugging dress that also showed off her toned legs as the hem stopped high on the rapper’s thighs.

Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID

The Wild’ n Out host rocked red stilettos almost camouflaged with the red carpet she posed on.

She accessorized with silver rings, her signature surname necklace, and giant silver diamante hoops.

A black manicure adorned her fingernails, and she opted for glamorous false eyelashes and a bold red lip for makeup.

The red-haired siren held onto her ponytail that had been piled high on her head as she posed for photographers while attending the Madison Square Garden event.

The annual event was attended by other big-name stars, including Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, and Brooke Shields.

Justina Valentine promotes her 2023 calendar in string bikini

Justina vowed to keep her fans happy as she promoted her 2023 calendar despite having a busy year.

The Candy Land singer donned an eye-catching neon bikini to get fans excited for the end-of-year release.

The 35-year-old redhead shared the info with her four million followers via Instagram as she posed in the barely-there bikini from a poolside location.

The triangle bikini contrasted with her signature red locks, popping against her skin in a neon pink fabric.

A neon contrast trim lined the edges of the two-piece that perfectly showcased her insane figure.

The matching bikini bottoms were tied at her hips with neon lime strings, accentuating the voluptuous curves fans are eager to see featured in the calendar.

She captioned the post, “This year been maaaad busy but ya know I couldn’t leave you guys without my JV Calendar that I do EVERY year❗️ So here we go🚨 2023 Calendar 📅 available NOW❗️”

Justina Valentine models black bodycon dress for J Valentina Boutique

In addition to her music and television career, the New Jersey-born star has her clothing line, J Valentina Boutique.

She often promotes new pieces on her socials and models them on the store’s business account.

The redhead launched the online store in May 2020, and it appears to be doing well as she continues adding new pieces.

Justina recently raised temperatures as she modeled a stunning figure-hugging dress for her brand.

The dress was strapless and featured a halterneck section of material that held the gown up, lined with gold sequins that ran along the outer edges of the neckline and onto the dress, accentuating the bust.

It hugged her enviable figure tight, showing off her stunning curves before finishing with an asymmetrical hem.

Justina wore the Shackled Dress, available on the brand website for $29.99.