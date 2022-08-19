Justina Valentine in skimpy bikini teases new song release

Justina Valentine at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Wild ‘N Out star Justina Valentine recently teased fans with a preview of an upcoming track and made sure there was an eye-catching presentation of the audio snippet as she posed in a skimpy bikini.

On Thursday, the popular TV host, singer, and rapper posted a scorching-hot video on her Instagram page, where she often shares new music, clothing selections, and clips from Wild N’ Out.

Valentine donned a glittery two-piece swimsuit for her video, with an intro to her upcoming song playing. Along with the sparkly bikini top and bottoms that barely cover her, Justina wears a shiny watch and several chains, including one holding her name “Valentine.” Her overall presentation gets extra sizzle with a pair of knee-high cheetah-print boots.

As the camera gets closer, she adjusts her vibrant red hair before posing with a hand on her hip and lowering her dark shades to glance toward viewers.

“Are you dumb? Said they don’t like me I’m a watch my money go up,” she raps over a hard-hitting beat. “Are you dumb? Tell ’em they can keep the fake love. I don’t even give a single f**k.”

She continues with more lyrics, including references to NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo and shrimp gumbo, as she walks and dances around outdoors in her tiny bikini.”

“Should I drop?” she asked her fans and followers in her Instagram caption to gauge whether or not they were interested in hearing the entire song.

Fans react to Justina Valentine’s music tease video

With millions of followers on her official Instagram, it’s unsurprising that Justina Valentine’s bikini music tease generated plenty of interest. As of this writing, her IG post had over 20,000 Likes and 500-plus comments.

Many comments favor Justina releasing the new music and complimented her on what they heard.

“Yo what song is this it’s a banger🔥,” another fan asked in the comment section.

Another fan commented to let Justina know her latest video clip could cause mobile phones to overheat.

Yet another individual joked that Justina might her herself or break something if she dropped it.

Justina has multiple albums, mixtapes, and EP

Ahead of her dropping that brand new track in her clip above, fans who want to check out Justina Valentine’s music have plenty of options.

Her latest studio album release was her third, Infrared, which arrived in 2020 and included 14 songs. Her previous studio albums include 2019’s Favorite Vibe and 2016’s Scarlet Letter.

In addition, she released the Valentine EP in 2013, along with three mixtapes. They include 2012’s Route 80 and 2017’s Feminem, a nod to rapper Eminem.

Fans can also check out her music videos on the official Justina Valentine YouTube channel, including Candy Land featuring Fetty Wapp (below).

Otherwise, fans can watch Justina Valentine as she unleashes her comedic trash-talking skills on MTV’s Wild’ N Out, where she’s been a cast member since 2016.