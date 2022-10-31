Hailey Bieber looks incredible on the 2018 Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Hailey Bieber turned heads in an all-black look.

She wore the outfit to a celebrity Halloween party that was costume-themed. And she did not disappoint.

The model wore a black top with a matching miniskirt, revealing her amazing physique. On top of the skirt, Hailey wore a black belt and a Versace chain.

She paired the look with nearly knee-high black boots, a clutch bag, and a black wig.

The model was accompanied by her husband, Justin Bieber, who wore a blue Cookie Monster onesie costume.

From wearing custom YSL to revealing miniskirts, Hailey has shown that she is definitely a fashionista.

Hailey Bieber stuns in an all-black look with husband, Justin Bieber. Pic credit: TPG/ HEDO / BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber’s flower look

This isn’t Hailey’s only Halloween look for this year. She recently unveiled her other costume to her nearly 50 Million followers.

The avant-garde outfit was inspired by a collection from the designer brand Yves Saint Laurent back in 1999. The 90s gown was originally worn by model Laetitia Casta.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model went braless in a bra top made entirely of pink flowers. She matched it with short floral shorts, showing off her toned legs. The bottoms had a pink ruffled train attached that hit the floor.

She wore her hair down and completed the look with nude-colored heels and a pink flower headpiece.

Her rosy makeup look was done by her go-to makeup artist Leah Darcy, who has also worked with Lori Harvey and Kourtney Kardashian.

Hailey Bieber’s beauty company

In June, Hailey launched her own beauty line Rhode Beauty, named after her middle name. The company credits itself for being both cruelty-free and vegan.

The model has been open about the creative process of the collection and how it relates to how she sees fashion.

In an interview with People Magazine, she said that “our philosophy is making one of everything really good. For me, that spans across all things in my life — [from] beauty [to] how I edit my wardrobe. It’s like that one really good pair of jeans you’re always reaching for. That one really good blazer you keep going back to. That’s how I look at skincare as well. That one really good moisturizer you keep reaching for. That one really great hydration product you keep going back to. These formulas are very intentional and very specific.”

Rhode Beauty is only sold on the official website and is currently sold out. All products have a waitlist available to stay alert for when items are restocked.