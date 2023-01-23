Justin and Hailey Bieber proved that casual can still be fashionable as the couple enjoyed lunch in the Big Apple.

The photogenic couple went ultra-casual for a lunch date and were captured, coffee in hand, as they made their way across the streets of New York City.

After enjoying some grub at NYC’s Italian trattoria, Bar Pitti, Justin and Hailey did some walking around town as paparazzi captured them in motion.

Hailey looked comfy and chic in her attire, consisting of a gray pleated skirt and beige V-neck sweater with a white tee worn underneath. Her short skirt, which skimmed her upper thighs, highlighted her long and lean legs.

She layered her look with a black trench coat, adding a pair of glossy, patent leather penny loafers and white fold-down ankle socks.

Hailey showcased a new chic bob, which she parted in the center, and went natural with her makeup palette except for a mauve, glossy lip.

She donned a pair of silver-rimmed sunglasses and carried a woven leather shoulder bag in a natural beige tone, and other than the gigantic ice on her left ring finger, she opted to go light on the accessories.

For his part, Justin went ultra-casual in a turquoise-colored hoodie, baggy light-washed jeans, and pink athletic shoes, donning a gray beanie on his head as he walked behind his beautiful bride of nearly five years.

Hailey and Justin went casual for lunch in NYC. Pic credit: T. Jackson/Backgrid USA

Hailey and Justin launch their own fashion collections

Although Hailey dressed down for her weekend lunch date, the former Baldwin knows how to glam it up. She recently launched her own clothing line, collaborating with Wardrobe.NYC, in September of last year.

Her minimalist pieces include men’s and women’s clothing, ranging from outerwear, beachwear, athletic apparel, accessories, and everything in between, all designed in NYC and made in Italy, representing “practical urban minimalism.”

Her fashion staples might be simplistic but come with a hefty price tag. Hailey’s pieces range from $150 for a ribbed tank, $400 for leggings or track pants, all the way up to $1,900 for a trench coat or blazer.

Hailey’s collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC adds to the brand’s aesthetic, which touts itself as “the world’s first true-luxury direct-to-consumer concept.”

Hailey isn’t the only fashionista, though. Justin also has his own fashion line, Drew House, derived from his middle name, Drew.

Justin’s collection offers casual and comfy wear, such as hoodies, tees, accessories, and even some swimwear. A simple t-shirt from Drew House retails in the $40 range, while sweatpants retail at around $90.