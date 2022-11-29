Justin and Hailey Bieber go casual for a day out in Beverly Hills

Justin and Hailey Bieber pose together on a red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

The relationship between Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seems to be on the right track following their 2018 wedding.

The couple has been going strong for quite some time, attending red carpets and other industry events together often. They’ve even appeared in music videos by each other’s side.

Justin and Hailey were recently spotted spending time in Southern California wearing casual and comfortable clothing.

Since the married couple spends so much time together, it makes sense that they aren’t always dressed up in the most fabulous designer dresses and suits ever.

Justin and Hailey were seen taking a walk, dressed up in clothing that was more casual than anything else.

Hailey wore a black sweater with long sleeves over a white T-shirt, added a pair of loose blue jeans on the bottom, and threw on some black sneakers with white soles.

Justin and Hailey Bieber look content in casual clothes

The model accessorized with a pair of sleek black sunglasses, small gold hoop earrings, and her extravagant wedding ring. She wore an additional ring on her other hand as well to complete the look.

Justin and Hailey Bieber take a walk in Beverly Hills, CA. Pic credit: PrimePix / BACKGRID

The skincare mogul wore minimal makeup and slicked her dark brown hair back into a bun. Justin, on the other hand, wore a white sweater covered in a blue and orange printed design.

His loose white pants were covered in gray Hawaiian flowers from top to bottom. He wore a pair of gray sneakers, a blue backward baseball cap, and a pair of sunglasses with lighter-colored frames.

When she’s not taking a stroll around Beverly Hills, Hailey has also been doing her best to promote products from her beauty line, Rhode Skin, on social media.

Hailey Bieber promotes her skincare line Rhode Skin

Hailey shared a couple of beautiful pictures on Instagram to encourage her fans to purchase products from her Rhode Skin skincare brand.

Hailey launched Rhode Skin earlier this year, and the brand has been a huge success due to its ability to sell out consistently.

She added a caption that said, “yummy birthday treats [white heart emoji] our new, limited edition Peptide Lip Treatment in Vanilla Cake launches next week. YUM [cake slice emoji] grab it solo or in this cute Birthday Duo, paired with our Peptide Glazing Fluid.”

In the first picture from the thread, Hailey laid back on a pink backdrop wearing a pink bra made of lace material. In the second picture, she wore a white crop top with spaghetti straps that were falling down off of her shoulders paired with some white underwear.

She posed next to a gift box that contained two of her new items from the line.