Justin and Hailey Bieber all smiles in West Hollywood after returning from Tokyo

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were spotted looking cheerful in West Hollywood, California. They both looked refreshed after just recently having returned from a vacation in Tokyo, Japan.

The two were snapped on November 26, 2022, as they walked along the sidewalk side-by-side. They were reportedly on a lunch date at a new restaurant in Melrose.

Justin and Hailey were nothing but smiles as they made their way to the restaurant. Both appeared to be mid-laugh when the photo was taken.

Meanwhile, they both went for a casual look for the lunch date. Justin wore a green and blue oversized flannel shirt with the top three buttons undone, which gave viewers a glimpse of the cross tattoo on his chest.

He paired his shirt with a pair of baggy blue jeans and some sleek white sneakers. He also wore an orange beanie on his head.

For her look, Hailey donned a striped crop top that showed off her toned midriff. She paired it with a black belt with a gold clasp and baggy black dress pants.

Hailey finished off her look with a pair of black shoes, black sunglasses, and a purse slung over her shoulder. Based on their bright faces, it seems they were still refreshed from their recent Tokyo vacation.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber went to Tokyo recently

Hailey revealed on November 22, that she and Justin were in Tokyo, Japan, to celebrate her 26th birthday. She captioned the photos, “26 IN TOKYO, so much love. 11.22.22.”

In several of the photos, she wore an oversized fur coat over a gold, sequined crop top. She appeared to have had a big birthday bash, as several photos saw her singing karaoke amidst birthday banners and balloons.

Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye joined the Biebers in the celebration, as well. The photos also confirmed that Hailey got to taste quite a bit of Japanese cuisine.

Several photos saw her digging into some delicious-looking sushi, noodles, and ramen on the trip.

Justin penned a sweet birthday message to Hailey

Justin also documented pieces of the trip on social media and took the time to pen a sweet birthday note to his wife.

He paired the message with a series of photos that showed them cozying up next to some bamboo and a koi fish pond. Meanwhile, in the caption, he called Hailey his “favorite human being” who made his life magical.

In another post, he wrote the caption “ILY TOKYO” alongside several more photos of their trip, the first of which saw him looking lovingly at Hailey as she blew out some sparklers.

Another photo saw him enjoying a multi-course Japanese meal, while another saw him posing with Hailey and Skye.

While the two seemed to have had quite the trip, they also appeared happy to be back in West Hollywood, as well.