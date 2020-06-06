Justice Smith comes out, joins Billy Porter in calling for LGBTQ+ inclusion in protests

Billy Porter posted a message on Instagram attacking many people in the ongoing protests because he believes these same people have engaged in brutality against the LGBTQ+ black community.

Now, Justice Smith has joined him in demanding inclusion when it comes to protection from discrimination.

Billy Porter demands change

Billy Porter, who stars on Pose as Pray Tell, said that there are many events that led to the “tipping point” of the recent protests and outbreak of violence in America.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The video added to Instagram was almost 17 minutes long and accused many people of the black community of violence against fellow blacks in the LGBTQ+ community.

“So I find it disingenuous when my well-meaning White liberal allies, news outlets, politicians, faith leaders, and all of my Caucasian compatriots act as if the s**t is news.”

He went on to say that his rights in America have always been up for legislation every day since he was born.

“The Black community’s relationship with the LGBTQ+ community is appalling at best and eerily similar to that of white supremacists versus Black folk.”

He then called out the black community and told them they can’t expect equality when they “inflict the same kind of hate and oppression on us.”

“The tragic reality here is that Black trans, as well as gender non-conforming, women and men are being killed in the United States by cis Black men to such a degree that it is nearly the worst emergency for trans women on the planet.”

Porter said the attack on Iyanna Dior, a Black transgender woman in Minneapolis, is an example. He claimed she was “brutally beaten by a gang of Black men while trying to peacefully protest for our rights.”

Justice Smith comes out as queer

Justice Smith also made an Instagram post and said that he had a message for Black Lives Matter protesters. He said that both queer and trans lives have to be included in the movement.

Smith, who appeared in both Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, said he stands by his fellow black queer and trans victims of police brutality.

Smith said that he is a proud member of the queer community and is in a relationship with Nicholas Ashe from Queen Sugar.

“[Ashe] and I protested today in New Orleans. We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter’ ‘All Black Lives Matter,'” Smith said in his video.

Smith pointed out Tony McDade, a black transgender man, who he said was reportedly killed in May by a police officer, and no one has been charged in that case.