Justice Smith comes out, joins Billy Porter in calling for LGBTQ+ inclusion in protests

Billy Porter posted a message on Instagram attacking many people in the ongoing protests because he believes these same people have engaged in brutality against the LGBTQ+ black community.
Now, Justice Smith has joined him in demanding inclusion when it comes to protection from discrimination.
Billy Porter demands change
Billy Porter, who stars on Pose as Pray Tell, said that there are many events that led to the “tipping point” of the recent protests and outbreak of violence in America.
The video added to Instagram was almost 17 minutes long and accused many people of the black community of violence against fellow blacks in the LGBTQ+ community.
“So I find it disingenuous when my well-meaning White liberal allies, news outlets, politicians, faith leaders, and all of my Caucasian compatriots act as if the s**t is news.”
He went on to say that his rights in America have always been up for legislation every day since he was born.
“The Black community’s relationship with the LGBTQ+ community is appalling at best and eerily similar to that of white supremacists versus Black folk.”
He then called out the black community and told them they can’t expect equality when they “inflict the same kind of hate and oppression on us.”
“The tragic reality here is that Black trans, as well as gender non-conforming, women and men are being killed in the United States by cis Black men to such a degree that it is nearly the worst emergency for trans women on the planet.”
Porter said the attack on Iyanna Dior, a Black transgender woman in Minneapolis, is an example. He claimed she was “brutally beaten by a gang of Black men while trying to peacefully protest for our rights.”
Justice Smith comes out as queer
Justice Smith also made an Instagram post and said that he had a message for Black Lives Matter protesters. He said that both queer and trans lives have to be included in the movement.
@nckash and I protested today in New Orleans. We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter’ ‘All Black Lives Matter’. As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added. I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black. If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black. You are trying to push yourself through the door of a system designed against you, and then shut the door behind you. It is in our conditioning to get as close to whiteness, straightness, maleness as we can because that’s where the power is. And if we appeal to it, maybe it’ll give us a slice. But the revolution is not about appeal. It is about demanding what should have been given to us from the beginning. What should have been given to black, queer, and trans individuals from the beginning. Which is the right to exist. To live and prosper in public. Without fear of persecution or threat of violence. There is so much tragedy on the timeline these last couple of days so I added some photos of me and Nic to show some #blackboyjoy #blacklove #blackqueerlove ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 You’ve been my rock and guiding light through all of this and I love you so much. I know that on the other side of this Is change, though the fight is far from over. #justicefortonymcdade #justiceforninapop #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaud #justiceforbreonna #sayhername #defundthepolice #endwhitesupremacy
Smith, who appeared in both Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, said he stands by his fellow black queer and trans victims of police brutality.
Smith said that he is a proud member of the queer community and is in a relationship with Nicholas Ashe from Queen Sugar.
“[Ashe] and I protested today in New Orleans. We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter’ ‘All Black Lives Matter,'” Smith said in his video.
Smith pointed out Tony McDade, a black transgender man, who he said was reportedly killed in May by a police officer, and no one has been charged in that case.
