The wickedly talented actress Juliette Lewis certainly made the internet buzz as she uploaded a timeless throwback in her latest share.

The 49-year-old actress is known for her incredible portrayal of offbeat and rather edgy characters, and her latest post was the perfect representation of just that.

Juliette took to her Instagram Story, where she shared the sublime throwback.

The Natural Born Killers star reminisced over a glamorous moment from a Vanity Fair shoot back in the early ’90s.

Even then, Juliette mastered the art of combining both glamour and her edgy personality into one incredibly striking look.

The brunette beauty captioned the Story, “Once upon a time I was allowed a rare moment of Glamour for @vanityfair early [’90s].”

Juliette Lewis looks glamorous for a rare Vanity Fair throwback

As Juliette posed for the shot, she stared directly at the camera with a look of confidence that was undeniably eye-catching.

The epic shot was left in black and white. However, that only seemed to add to the elegance and glamour that was portrayed.

Juliette was photographed wearing a low-cut minidress that incorporated a variety of different patterns and hues. The masterfully crafted piece featured a ruched design that fell to her mid-thigh.

In typical Juliette fashion, she held both of her white heels in her hands, as comfort and beauty don’t always go hand-in-hand.

She accessorized with a pair of beautiful jeweled earrings that dangled from her ears and a gorgeous diamond bracelet.

Pic credit: @juliettelewis/Instagram

For her makeup, the actress went with a bold and dark look. She incorporated a smokey design around the eyes while her bold lip shade was everso complementary to the rest of her fit.

Juliette’s light hair had been styled in braids that were further slicked to the sides of her head for a rather sophisticated look.

Overall, Juliette looked effortlessly gorgeous for her rare appearance on Vanity Fair.

Juliette Lewis teamed up with SKIMS

In another recent post, Juliette certainly shocked fans as she teamed up with Kim Kardashian’s famous SKIMS brand.

SKIMS has previously recruited many other celebrities like Heidi Klum, Brooke Shields, Tyra Banks, and many more.

However, for this particular shoot, the main attraction was the gorgeous Juliette Lewis.

The actress shared three stellar shots with her fans as she rocked some wardrobe essentials from the SKIMS collection.

In the first slide, Juliette was photographed from the knees up as she stared off to the side while holding her long locks in her hand.

The brunette beauty was captured wearing a cream-colored bralette along with a pair of mid-rise boyfriend underwear.

In the second slide, the stunning actress modeled in a pair of cream-colored SKIMS leggings this time, while she bent forward with her arms pushed out to the sides.

For the last slide, Juliette rocked the same fit but this time, she stood up on her tip-toes while she lightly flexed her arms.

The actress certainly did SKIMS a huge favor by effortlessly rocking the attire with absolute ease and perfection.

She captioned the post, “How do ya like the new SKIMS Bras campaign?? @skims 🎉⚡️ septs 27 new new new 🍭 Glam @madeupbysu @paulnortonhair.”

Juliette Lewis will star in Showtime’s Yellowjackets Season 2

After much success during the first season, Yellowjackets was immediately renewed for another two seasons on Showtime.

Juliette will star in Season 2 portraying the same troubled adult version of Natalie.

In the first season, the actress did an exceptional job at nailing her role as this mysterious, troubled adult who had a worrisome past.

Furthermore, the next two seasons will dive even deeper into the characters’ lives while welcoming seasoned vet Elijah Wood into the cast.

In a recent Instagram post, Yellowjackets just announced that Season 2 will premiere on Friday, March 24.

In the meantime, fans can stream the first season of Yellowjackets while they patiently wait for the second to be released.

The first season has 10 one-hour episodes that will have fans immediately hooked.