Julianne Moore impresses as ageless beauty in plunging black Bottega Veneta

Julianne Moore Cannes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/koffel

Julianne Moore was the epitome of class as the ageless beauty graced the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. Like fellow actress Eva Longoria, she showed cleavage in a classy way.

Julianne stunned in a black gown by Bottega Veneta. This year marked the 75th Cannes Film Festival, after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

2022 is not Julianne’s first time at the event– the timeless beauty regularly attends. She often wears Givenchy and Louis Vuitton during the film festival.

Julianne Moore is an ageless beauty in plunging neckline

Julianne Moore was a vision on the opening night of the 2022 Cannes Festival.

She wore a black dress by famed designer Bottega Veneta. The gown featured a plunging neckline that allowed her massive emerald and diamond necklace to take center stage. The pleated skirt dusted the floor gave Julianne an elegant appearance.

Her red locks were sleek and parted in the middle as they fell down her back.

She widely smiled as she posed for photographers from around the world. The sleeveless gown featured thin ruched straps that displayed her toned legs.

The sleeveless number showed off Julianne’s cleavage in an elegant way.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Celebrity makeup artist Hugo Vanngo shared photos of the gorgeous leading lady on his social media.

Julianne walked the red carpet for a comedy-drama by Jesse Eisenberg called When You Finish Saving the World. She filmed the movie last year and played the starring role of Evelyn in the dramedy.

Julianne Moore’s latest film is When You Finish Saving the World

When You Finish Saving The World is Jesse Eisenberger’s directorial debut.

In April, the Hollywood Reporter revealed that the film, which debuted at Sundance Film Festival, would premiere at Cannes Critics’ Week section in a non-compete role.

Julianne and Finn Wolfhard star in the film as a mother-son duo. The comedy/drama is about a son who is a musician and wants social media fame. Although Julianne’s latest film is not competing, she won big at Cannes in the past. The actress unexpectedly won in 2014 and took home the honors for Best Actress for her role in David Cronenberg’s Maps to the Stars.

Julianne told Vanity Fair, “I was in Cannes for an entire week because I had L’Oreal stuff and Hunger Games stuff, and then Maps.”

She continued, “So I was there, literally, for seven days, and then I got on a plane and came home, and we were at our house in Montauk for Memorial Day Weekend, and I was folding beach towels, and I got a phone call from [screenwriter] Bruce Wagner, saying that he had just accepted the award on my behalf. So it was a complete shock, believe me.”

Next time Julianne receives an award, she had better stick around to receive it!