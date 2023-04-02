After declaring her love for her rumored beau, Tyler Lain, Julianne Hough updated fans from a luxurious yacht.

The Dancing With the Stars alum appeared to be on the high seas, going into selfie mode while looking chic.

Julianne shared the selfie on her Instagram Stories, where she has amassed 5.1 million followers.

The professional dancer didn’t add context to the image, but she will likely update soon.

In Julianne’s case, the picture did the talking with the beautiful blonde looking nautical.

She rocked a brown cutout swimsuit and a matching bucket hat, with gold jewelry adding elegance to the look.

The Footloose star should enjoy her vacation because she is about to be quite busy.

Julianne Hough is returning to Dancing with the Stars

As Monsters and Critics reported, Julianne will return to the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

Julianne danced into the hearts of millions as a professional dancer before joining the judging panel for three seasons.

When she returns for Season 32, Julianne will have yet another role — co-host.

Dancing with the Stars has experienced quite a bit of change after switching platforms to Disney+ and ditching beloved host Tom Bergeron.

Tyra Banks briefly stepped in as a host for DWTS, but she didn’t gel with viewers.

Joining Julianne during Season 32 will be co-host Alfonso Ribiero.

Alfonso danced into the hearts of millions on the Fresh Prince of Bel-air star and Dancing with the Stars, respectively.

The casting changes mark a new era for the long-running competition series.

Julianne Hough’s lemon water diet secret

When it comes to Julianne’s diet, she has found how to fuel her body for success.

The dancer told Harper’s Bazaar via Prevention about her daily dietary habits and routine.

Julianne explained, “The first thing that I do when I open my eyes, I drink my lemon water that I’ve prepped the night before. And that usually consists of lukewarm temperature water with half of a lemon—and sitting overnight, really getting all of those juices flushed out in there.”

As Julianne revealed, lemon water served as a palette cleanser, allowing her to start her day off right.

The Utah native explained that she exercised most mornings, drinking some type of liquid beforehand.

She continued, “But usually I find a way to do some sort of celery juice, or something that also gives me a little bit of sugar before I go do a quick workout.”

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus on Disney+.