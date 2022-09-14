Julianne Hough stuns in white bra

Julianne Hough is gorgeous in a white bra and bright red lips with a new look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Julianne Hough is simply glowing in a white bra as she goes into selfie mode.

She shared photos of her new look with her 5.1 million Instagram followers as she excitedly debuted bangs.

Julianne’s three-part post featured the professional dancer in a white bra.

Julianne was gorgeous as her freshly-coiffed hair fell past her shoulders in beautiful waves.

She posed inside an apartment with couches, bookshelves, and a coffee table in the background.

Julianne hit a few angles as she pouted her lips and then slightly parted them for a few different poses.

She wore a bright red lip, allowing her crystal clear blue eyes to pop. The blonde beauty unveiled a new hairstyle featuring perfectly chopped bangs, which framed her stunning face.

Julianne let the photo do the talking, opting for a simple red lip emoji as the caption. Julianne wore layered gold necklaces of varying lengths featuring an emerald, some pendants, and a simple chain.

Earlier in the day, she shared similar photos on her Instagram Story as she prepared to enjoy some shows at New York Fashion Week. She also shared pictures with a familiar face after a surprise visit.

Julianne Hough reunites with her brother Derek Hough

While Julianne’s new bangs are certainly exciting, another surprise likely took the excitement cake because yesterday, she revealed that she was surprised by her brother, Derek Hough. She shared a few photos with her older brother as they smiled and had a good time.

Julianne’s caption read, “Had a surprise visitor show up at my house in NYC last night 🥰 I’ve missed you brother ❤️.”

Like Julianne, Derek is a professional dancer who appeared for years on Dancing with the Stars.

Derek has a Las Vegas residency called Derek Hough: No Limit, where fans can watch the Utah native as he dances and performs for crowds of adoring fans.

Derek Hough is planning a wedding with Hayley Erbert

Derek is also preparing for his wedding to fiancee Hayley Erbert.

Derek appeared on the TODAY show to update fans on wedding planning progress.

Derek said, per Yahoo, “It won’t be traditional that it will be like in a church or anything like that. We both love the outdoors, and we love nature, so it’ll be something with that.” He added, “We have a lot of fun things planned for it, so it’s going to be really special.”

Both Derek and Julianne appear to have professional and love lives that are thriving.